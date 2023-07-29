"I thought it would be fun to release both": BTS' Jungkook reveals why he decided to release the clean and explicit versions of SEVEN

BTS' Jungkook hosted a Weverse live session on July 22 and answered several questions from fans about his debut solo single SEVEN. It is no secret that BTS' maknae loves hosting impromptu Weverse live streams and interacting with ARMYs.

During the latest broadcast, an unnamed fan asked him why he made a "dirty" version of SEVEN. Taken aback by the question, BTS' Jungkook read it aloud and clarified that there are two versions of SEVEN, "clean" and "explicit" and that he was initially confused about which to release.

However, after much contemplation, he decided to release both versions and mentioned that fans are free to interpret the versions differently.

"Why is that dirty version? Explain to me first why you think it's dirty. It's just an explicit version. I was deciding on which version, between the two, to release. But I decided to release both. People will interpret the clean version differently, and people will interpret the explicit version differently. I thought it would be fun to release both."

BTS' Jungkook's fans defend the singer over criticism for the explicit version of SEVEN

On July 14, BTS' Jungkook released his debut single SEVEN featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. He became the sixth member of Bangtan to release his debut solo single after J-hope's Jack in the Box, Jin's The Astronaut, RM's Indigo, Jimin's FACE, and SUGA's D-DAY. Much to fans' excitement, the singer released two versions of SEVEN - clean and explicit.

Both versions are more or less the same and the only difference is that the explicit version contains profanity, while the clean version does not. While most of the ARMY fandom loved both versions, a section of fans took offense when the explicit version of SEVEN was released.

Some individuals were shocked to hear BTS' Jungkook using profanity as he is the youngest in Bangtan and is considered a baby by his members and the fandom. They believed that the explicit version of SEVEN was unwarranted. However, the majority of ARMYs believed that the idol is an adult and is free to make music the way he wishes to.

During the live session, the idol also clarified that he wishes to grow out of the term "maknae" as he wants to try new things and doesn't wish to be trapped in a certain image.

“Why is that dirty? It’s about being frank. Let’s say I just follow the image of me as ‘maknae,’ just follow the needs people have always had for me, I won’t be able to make new things, attempt and create new things,” he said.

BTS' Jungkook's hit single SEVEN spends second week on UK's Official Singles Chart

BTS' Jungkook's hit single SEVEN spent its second consecutive week on UK's Official Singles Chart at number 13. This is the first song by a Korean soloist to feature in the top 15 within the first two weeks of its release. Previously, SEVEN debuted on the Official Singles Chart at number 3, making it the highest debut on the list by a Korean soloist.

Furthermore, SEVEN also ranked at number one on Billboard Hot 100 chart. The idol became the second BTS member after Jimin to debut as a soloist on the Hot 100 chart and is only the third Korean act after his own group BTS to feature at number one on Billboard Hot 100.