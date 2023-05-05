"I've heard multiple things": Kristen Doute reveals Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix before 'Scandoval' 

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, television personality-entrepreneur Kristen Doute shared her perspective on the ongoing cheating scandal of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

For the unversed, cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his nine-year-old girlfriend Ariana Madix with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

As part of the conversation, host Andy Cohen asked Kristen if she had heard any other instances of Tom cheating on Ariana. In response, she stated:

“Since the Raquel news broke, I've heard multiple things.”

The host further asked if she knew anyone who Tom had cheated on Ariana with, to which Kristen Doute responded:

“No one that I know personally but like when he and Schwartz were doing appearances together, a friend of a friend hooked up with him.”

Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval dated before making their debuts on Vanderpump Rules

Kristen and Tom dated before they made their Vanderpump Rules debuts. After season 1, news broke that the former had slept with co-star Jax Taylor. Tom also admitted to kissing castmate Ariana Madix. Ironically, they were both in a relationship when this happened.

Kristen wrote about her 2013 incident with Jax Taylor in her June 2020 memoir, He's Making You Crazy, that she thinks Tom has forgiven her. According to Kristen Doute's book:

“When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating; they don’t ever have to cop to it, but I can theorize about it in my own book!! And now I love them both.”

Kristen Doute's further remarks included:

“I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore. A girl can’t actually steal someone’s boyfriend. He made a free-willed choice to leave me, and a free-willed choice to be with her. I needed to let them be happy.”

Kristen Doute shows support to Ariana Madix

Kristen shared during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she wasn't shocked about Tom cheating on Ariana Madix, but rather by the fact that he cheated on his long-term girlfriend with cast mate Raquel Leviss. As part of the conversation, she also mentioned that Ariana Madix didn't deserve what Tom has done to her.

Tom and Ariana Madix broke up after the news of his affair became public in March 2023. It was Kristen, who was the first person to show support to the latter publicly. Back in March 2023, the former, who had been on the show for eight seasons but got fired, wrote on her Instagram account:

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy. And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Kristen Doute's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen has been well received by fans. However, there has been no confirmation of her appearance on Vanderpump Rules so far.

Fans can catch the latest episode of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules season 10 on May 10, at 9:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes