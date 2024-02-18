‘I won’t live that one down’: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei apologises after mistaking Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Bachelor season 28 lead Joey Graziadei has issued an apology for confusing Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. For those unaware, Ginsburg worked for the Supreme Court for 27 years before passing away in September 2020 at the age of 87.

On the other hand, Blanchard is a convicted felon who served eight years behind bars for plotting the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard with her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, in 2015.

The apology from Joey Graziadei came during his visit to the White House when he stopped in front of Ginsburg’s photo while touring the facility alongside press secretary Karine Jean Pierre. A video shared on TikTok by Pierre on Thursday gives fans a closer look at Joey’s visit where he was seen expressing,

“I know I won't live that one down”

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei reflects on his mistake

Joey, 28, the male lead in the latest season of ABC’s long-running dating show, made the controversial mistake during his feature on a How Online Are You video for Betches. When shown a photograph of Blanchard, Joey was quick to note, “I do know who this person is.” He added,

“Is it Ruth? It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong? Ruth Ginsburg? I don’t know what I’m saying.”

The late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is famously credited with voting on sensitive issues including abortion rights, immigration, health care, and same-sex marriage among others. Even though Joey took the wrong name, The Bachelor star knew who Blanchard was as he said:

“I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom.”

Blanchard’s mother allegedly suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a psychological disorder that prompts parents to fabricate their children’s illnesses. It has been highly publicised that Blanchard’s mother Dee Dee subjected her daughter to unnecessary health treatments for over two decades.

Blanchard also testified in court, suggesting that her mother falsely claimed that she suffered from illnesses like muscular dystrophy and leukemia. During an interview with Dr. Phil in 2017, Blanchard noted that her mother would force her to eat through a feeding tube and also shave her head.

After Blanchard’s scheme of murdering her mother was unraveled she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016. She was joined in the plan by her boyfriend, Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison for assassinating Dee Dee and an additional 25 years for armed criminal action. Blanchard was released from prison on December 28, 2023.

During Joey’s visit to the White House, the press secretary teased The Bachelor star while pointing toward the photograph of the late Justice. Pierre said:

“You know, you say that you're really good with names.”

The Bachelor star reflected on his mistake, blaming “bad timing” and apologized:

"I'm so sorry. It was a bad time. I knew that that wasn't actually her in the photo. Ruth came to my head. But I know I won't live that one down. I know how much of a legend she is and how much she's done for equal rights and women empowerment."

The visit ended with the 28-year-old handing out a rose to the press secretary.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 will air on ABC on Monday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET, wherein the cast will visit Jasper City.