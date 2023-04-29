Pop star Justin Bieber has always appreciated good music and inspiring artists. Back in 2020, in a voiceover for E! News, the 29-year-old singer gushed over the beloved K-Pop band BTS and their mega-hit song Dynamite. In the voiceover, Justin could not stop showering the fan-favorite boy band with praise.

In a 1:45 minute recorded tribute voiceover clip for E! News, Justin Bieber acknowledged the immense success of BTS' Dynamite, which topped the Billboard Hot 100. He went on to explain why the song received that kind of admiration from fans all around the globe and why it got more attention from American radio stations in comparison to BTS' other popular songs, including On and Boy With Luv.

In the 2020 voiceover, Bieber said:

"If anyone knows how to make history, it’s BTS. The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry."

While speaking about BTS's success, Justin Bieber acknowledged that "historically, non-English songs have had a hard time getting radio play"

In the E! News' 1:45 minute-long voiceover, 29-year-old pop star Justin Bieber acknowledged the importance of radio playing for any song. He further pointed out why BTS' Dynamite garnered this kind of attention from radio stations all across the United States. According to Justin, Dynamite being the first-ever English-language song by BTS, played to its advantage. Explaining himself, Bieber said:

"Historically, non-English songs have had a hard time getting radio play, and as a result rarely do they see the top of the Billboard charts."

In the voiceover, Justin Bieber further noted that the vibrant and extremely colorful video of the track made the record for being the most-viewed music video in a single day in YouTube history. He also mentioned that their English-language debut song made BTS the first all-South Korean group to set that record.

He further said:

"The song’s music video has the most views in a single day in YouTube history and is even the most commented video on the platform."

However, Justin Bieber also highlighted that fans should not expect the K-Pop band to go all-English all the time after Dynamite's success, as the group has always put weight on the fact that staying true to their native language is a huge part of their identity and art. He further mentioned some of the other accomplishments of the group:

"From ringing in the New Year in Times Square to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, they performed in Grand Central Station for The Tonight Show and wowed at this year’s virtual VMAs."

What BTS had to say about the language choice for Dynamite

In an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the K-Pop band BTS spoke about why they launched the track Dynamite in the English language. They said:

"The song sounded great in English and the vibe of the song really shined through when sung in English."

While talking about the amazing moves in the music video, group member j-hope disclosed:

"(The group) practiced for about two to three weeks...It took us about two days to get the choreography down."

BTS debuted in 2013 in South Korea with the single No More Dream. Since then, the K-Pop band, consisting of Suga, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, RM, V, and Jungkook, has only grown stronger and now has one of the biggest fanbases in the entire world called ARMY.

Poll : 0 votes