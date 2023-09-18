"Imagine giving someone this much power over you": Columbus Short trolled over reasoning behind naming son after Denzel Washington

American actor Columbus Short was trolled online after he revealed why he named his son after Denzel Washington. While appearing on an episode of the Moguls in the Making podcast, the 40-year-old star revealed that he auditioned for the role of Henry Lowe in 2007's historical drama film The Great Debaters, which also starred Washington.

Throughout the process, he was required to perform multiple sequences with Washington before studio executives. Short recalled how stunned he was by the 68-year-old's dismissal of unqualified candidates. Although he was initially announced as a member of the cast, Nate Parker ultimately won the part.

Explaining why he named his son Denzel on the podcast, Short said:

“My son’s name is Denzel. Denzel, he kept little n***aing me, like, he kept making me feel like a little n***a.”

According to Short, he was thinking back to their encounter after his son was born.

"He kept doing that to me, so finally I was like, boom, and I’m just truncating the story, but when my son was about to be born, I was like, my wife was like, ‘What are we naming our son?’ I was like Denzel. ‘Cause why? ‘Cause now he’s my little n***a."

Columbus Short's reason why he named his son after Denzel Washington did not garner the appreciation online that it did on the podcast, as one of the netizens commented:

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on Columbus Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Internet users react to Columbus Short naming his son after Denzel Washington

After Columbus Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington went viral, the Internet mocked him. Several users trolled him for projecting his "insecurities" on his son.

Others called him "dumb," while some trolled the the host for calling the whole moment "deep."

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users remarking on Short's reason for naming his son after Denzel Washington. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

This is not the first time that Columbus Short has revealed the reason behind his son's name. In his 2020 short book, Short Stories, he called Washington his "favorite actor."

"My son carries my hero’s name; he’s destined for greatness.”

As of writing, Short has not responded to the trolling received on revealing the reason behind his son's name.