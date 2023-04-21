Indian Matchmaking season 3: Why did Priya Ashra reject Bobby Seagull and Jai Vasani?

Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking dropped on Netflix on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 03:01 am ET. The eight-episode-long series featured matchmaker Sima Taparia trying to find her clients their perfect partner in an arranged marriage style. One of the cast members was Priya Ashra, who divorced her husband after two years of their marriage. Priya dated her ex-husband for nine years before tying the knot with him and only realized then that some things were not as they appeared to be.

She wanted her first date with Bobby Seagull to be great. Priya was initially concerned about his height and hair but connected with him later on. They went dancing together, and Bobby showed up wearing salsa shows. Priya soon realized that Booby was more like a friend to her and did not see him as a partner.

Priya liked Bobby’s wit and willingness to try new things but told her friends that she “"didn't want to rip his clothes off." She added:

"I am not sure I necessarily felt those butterflied and the chemistry that maybe I felt in the past before."

Her second date was with Jai Vasani, and both of them agreed that they lacked any romantic spark. They talked about the menu and ice cream on their date. Priya rejected him and said that the conversation was “pretty dry.” She told her friends that it was like “getting blood out of a stone” and was alarmed by the fact that Jai had never lived with a partner in his life, despite being 38 years old.

Priya did found a match on Indian Matchmaking season 3

Priya said in a confessional that she always attracts men who are energy vampires. She wanted a trustworthy, emotionally mature and kind partner with good communication skills. Her date was with Vimal “Vim” Kansara, who was just what she was looking for in a partner.

The Indian Matchmaking star was impressed by Vim’s top-knot, confessing that she was a “top-knot appreciator.” She also liked how Vim gave her a safe space to talk about anything, and the couple enjoyed playing cricket on their first date. Vim told her on the second date that he was not into “playing games” when it came to dating, which made her feel overwhelmed.

Priya started to pull away from Vim, but Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia stepped in at the time and told her that she owed him at least an explanation. Priya herself did not want to end the relationship prematurely and was relieved when Vim understood what she wanted. He told Priya that he did not shy away from his feelings and grew closer to her with time.

She then invited him to meet her family members and friends. The couple is not currently following each other on social media, implying that they broke up after shooting for the show.

Did anyone find their partner on Indian Matchmaking season 3?

The following couples found their matches on Indian Matchmaking:

Viral Joshi and Aashay Shah were seen on season 2 of the show and were recasted this season as a happy couple. Viral met Aashay’s parents in Indi,a and the couple is going with the flow in their relationship.

Shital Patel and Niraj Mehta found their happily ever after on the show. They moved in together in Miami and are often seen in each other’s social media posts.

Pavneet Kaur and Tushar had an instant connection on the show but have not given any updates on their life.

All the episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 3 are now available on Netflix.

