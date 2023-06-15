"Interesting to see them deflect": RHONJ fans react after Joe and Melissa Gorga respond to their podcast comments

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired part three of the reunion special on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Bravo. In the latest segment, the female cast members were joined by their significant others, including Melissa’s husband, Joe, and Teresa’s husband, Luis.

One of the topics that Andy Cohen brought up with the estranged family members during the special was Joe and Melissa’s comments about putting food on the table for Teresa’s family while she was in jail.

The comment was made on a podcast sometime in February and was addressed during the season as well but was brought up again as part of a fan question. While Melissa tried clarifying what she meant by it, cast members encouraged her to apologize to her sister-in-law since the comment hurt Teresa’s children. Melissa, however, refused to do so.

JoAnna DeBot @StepfordUSA @MelissasOldNose Interesting to see them deflect & refuse to apologize for the hurt their statement brought to the girls- even when prompted. More interesting to watch @Andy not follow up w them for not actually answering the question. And for the record, just Juicy & Rosie would have been fine. @MelissasOldNose Interesting to see them deflect & refuse to apologize for the hurt their statement brought to the girls- even when prompted. More interesting to watch @Andy not follow up w them for not actually answering the question. And for the record, just Juicy & Rosie would have been fine.

Fans reacted to their statement and noted that it was interesting to see them deflect and not apologize for the hurt they caused the girls. They further noted that Andy Cohen didn’t follow up with them either for not answering the question.

Fans react to Joe and Melissa not responding to podcast comments about Teresa’s jail time during RHONJ season 13 reunion part three

The explosive reunion special continued on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and saw the estranged family continuously go up against each other. During the latest RHONJ season 13 reunion special, talk show host Andy Cohen brought up the comments the Gorgas made about putting food on the table for Teresa’s family while she was in jail.

According to the duo, they meant that they showed up with Teresa’s children and her ex-husband and filmed with them so they could help the family out in whatever way they could. At the time, on her On Display podcast, Melissa said:

"There was a point when this show was getting rid of everyone on the cast except for me. Teresa was away in prison. The show was able to be made because Joe needed someone to film with. And here we were. He had us to bounce off of and had someone to talk to on it."

Fans reacted to the RHONJ season 13 cast member still deflecting and not addressing the situation head-on during the reunion and wondered why Melissa just couldn’t say sorry.

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn @MelissasOldNose Why wasn't this in the main edit considering this is one of the biggest topics discussed on social media regarding Melissa and Joey's off-camera antics? #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion @MelissasOldNose Why wasn't this in the main edit considering this is one of the biggest topics discussed on social media regarding Melissa and Joey's off-camera antics? #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Naomi Gnomie 💃🌈🤓 @NaomiCranfield1 @MelissasOldNose I agree with Jen, just say sorry. You upset the girls just say sorry. But no too stubborn & of course Joe & Melissa are the victims 🙄🙄🙄 @MelissasOldNose I agree with Jen, just say sorry. You upset the girls just say sorry. But no too stubborn & of course Joe & Melissa are the victims 🙄🙄🙄

Amy Princess of Profanity 🇺🇸🔴⭕️⛔️♨️ @jerseelaundry @MelissasOldNose I really don’t understand why the gorgas keep saying juicy needed someone to film with . Why ? Him and the kids, Rosie and the grandparents would have been a great show @MelissasOldNose I really don’t understand why the gorgas keep saying juicy needed someone to film with . Why ? Him and the kids, Rosie and the grandparents would have been a great show

Amy: Reality TV Fan @Amy_bbfan @MelissasOldNose @Realitytvguru13 I’m sorry but does no one actually remember that special? The best scenes were where Joe was taking care of the girls on his own and a chunk of it was showing Gias prom. Joe/Melissa were barely in the special lol @MelissasOldNose @Realitytvguru13 I’m sorry but does no one actually remember that special? The best scenes were where Joe was taking care of the girls on his own and a chunk of it was showing Gias prom. Joe/Melissa were barely in the special lol

During the segment, the estranged family further clashed about the future of their relationship. As fans noted during season 13, Luis and Teresa didn’t invite the Gorgas for the wedding. However, the latter made it seem like they intentionally didn’t attend.

As the sister-in-laws continuously clashed during RHONJ reunion, Teresa stated that she never wanted to see either of them again, and disowned them. However, when it came to confronting Joe, she didn’t talk back, which angered Melissa, who asked her not to talk to her husband.

The synopsis of the reunion reads:

"The reunion concludes as the New Jersey men join the stage for a ferocious face-off. John and Frank speculate on Louie’s involvement with a private investigator. Paul and Dolores tackle tough questions about their future. Teresa and Joe’s tempers boil over, causing what was once a tight brother-and-sister bond to reach its lowest point."

Episodes of RHONJ season 13 are available to stream on Bravo.

