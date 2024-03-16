Interpol Tour 2024 UK: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Interpol Tour 2024 UK is scheduled to be held from November 1, 2024, to November 8, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's second studio album, Antics, which was released in 2004.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Bristol, and London. The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram account on March 15, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on March 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. GMT and 10:00 a.m. GMT, respectively. Presales can be accessed by registering as a member of the band's fan club, The Big House, before March 20, 2024, at 8:55 a.m. GMT or by signing up for their official mailing list.

General tickets will be available on March 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the band's official website or Ticketmaster.

Interpol Tour 2024 UK: Dates and venues

Interpol released their second studio album, Antics, on September 28, 2004. The album was a major success and peaked within the top 20 ranks of several major album charts, including the Billboard 200 album chart.

Now, the band is set to celebrate the album's anniversary with a UK tour where they will play the entire album at each concert. The full list of dates and venues for the Interpol Tour 2024 UK is given below:

November 1, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK at The Halls

November 2, 2024 - Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

November 4, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall

November 5, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

November 7, 2024 - Bristol, UK at Beacon

November 8, 2024 - London, UK at Alexandria Palace

Interpol member Paul Banks first hinted at the possibility of a 20th anniversary album tour back on April 3, 2019, in an exclusive interview with NME, stating:

"I like the idea of it. I feel like there was a moment of reticence when we talked about touring Turn On The Bright Lights which was ameliorated or abated by the fact that we were deep into a new release and facing forward with new work . I needed that in order to be able to look back and celebrate and older record."

"Since that, a lot of fans have told us that it was fun as sh*t. To see a band go back and play a whole record from top to bottom, I like it. I don’t know if there’s any thought about doing that for ‘Antics’, but I’m not categorically opposed. I find those kind of shows to just be fun celebrations."

The band first played the complete Antics album at a show in Paris, France, on July 5, 2023. Subsequently, the band confirmed the plans for the upcoming anniversary album tour later in 2023.

Aside from the upcoming tour, the band is scheduled to perform alongside The Smashing Pumpkins as part of their The World Is A Vampire summer tour in venues across Europe.

Interpol will also perform at the Shaky Knees 2024 festival, where they will appear in a lineup also set to feature artists and acts like Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, and more.