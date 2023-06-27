"Invasion of privacy”: Fans defend Andy Cohen after his pride parade video gets leaked on social media 

Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen was recently secretly recorded in a popular gay bar, getting a little intimate with an unidentified individual. The video was later shared on social media much to the rage of netizens. It showed an unidentified individual sitting on his lap as he and others within the vicinity were chatting and high-fiving. It had a watermark titled "Housewives of ATL."

Ramona’s Dog (rip coco) @agelessbycoco Not the biggest fan of Andy Cohen, but why share a video like that of him? That’s an invasion of privacy Not the biggest fan of Andy Cohen, but why share a video like that of him? That’s an invasion of privacy https://t.co/GN0AHldXKq

The 55-year-old became the first-ever gay host of a late-night talk show when Watch What Happens Live premiered in 2009. He came out in front of the cameras during the first Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion in 2009.

The streets of New York celebrated Pride month as the LGBTQIA+ community and allies took to the streets from Fifth Avenue to the Greenwich Village in Manhattan on Sunday, June 25, for the New York City Pride March. Andy Cohen was no exception, as he shared a snippet of people turning out in the subway to gather for the Pride March on his Instagram story.

"What happens at Pride should stay at Pride": Andy Cohen fans infuriated by leaked parade video

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, Andy Cohen was spotted at a popular gay club. He was unaware that an unknown source was recording him, and the video was later leaked on social media. In it, an unknown individual can be seen sitting on Andy Cohen's lap, while he is chatting with other people in the club.

The video received immediate backlash, as the netizens took to Twitter to call out the invasion of privacy. One even wrote:

🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ @DannieD01 Can’t believe I’m defending Andy Cohen but Newsflash:



Andy Cohen is an adult gay man doing gay things with another adult gay man at NYC pride GET TF OVER IT.



Secretly filming him is gross and off putting. Can’t believe I’m defending Andy Cohen but Newsflash: Andy Cohen is an adult gay man doing gay things with another adult gay man at NYC pride GET TF OVER IT. Secretly filming him is gross and off putting.

𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 𝕵𝖆𝖞 ❤️‍🔥💀 @PrinceJayHitch Omg let Andy Cohen enjoy Pride in peace. Taking sneaky videos of him is embarrassing and rebloging it trying to drag the man as if you haven’t done worse, is even more pathetic. Get a life. Omg let Andy Cohen enjoy Pride in peace. Taking sneaky videos of him is embarrassing and rebloging it trying to drag the man as if you haven’t done worse, is even more pathetic. Get a life.

CIS Cy @Cyram05

But filming him in a club during pride and then doing some Wendy Williams LARPing shit to try being shady... in these times where gay people are being vilified?



That's not it. At all. @the_petshopboy Andy Cohen has a LOT of thing that are questionable.But filming him in a club during pride and then doing some Wendy Williams LARPing shit to try being shady... in these times where gay people are being vilified?That's not it. At all. @the_petshopboy Andy Cohen has a LOT of thing that are questionable.But filming him in a club during pride and then doing some Wendy Williams LARPing shit to try being shady... in these times where gay people are being vilified?That's not it. At all.

Meanwhile, other netizens emphasized letting people enjoy Pride in peace even when they are celebrities.

DAWN OF TRAUMATICA @soourcaandy jokes on these people shaming andy cohen. yall are weirdos for making a big deal about it. the biggest weirdo is the one who filmed andy. happy pride lol jokes on these people shaming andy cohen. yall are weirdos for making a big deal about it. the biggest weirdo is the one who filmed andy. happy pride lol

Ruairidh Pritchard @RooPritchard Everyone posting about Andy Cohen at pride is just jealous they're not sat on his lap. Catch a grip. Everyone posting about Andy Cohen at pride is just jealous they're not sat on his lap. Catch a grip.

Dean @thedeans_list Now I'm not the biggest Andy Cohen fan but this man is just living life during Pride, you record him, and then put ppl it on a blog. This Kempire person is gay too, he wouldn't like it if someone did that to him. I keep trying to tell y'all these ppl are all full of it!!! Now I'm not the biggest Andy Cohen fan but this man is just living life during Pride, you record him, and then put ppl it on a blog. This Kempire person is gay too, he wouldn't like it if someone did that to him. I keep trying to tell y'all these ppl are all full of it!!!

While Andy has not yet confirmed his involvement in the video, its release reignited the conversation about privacy and the treatment of celebrities.

Andy Cohen expresses his "platonic" love for John Mayer

Andy Cohen, in a recent episode on his show Radio Andy, expressed his frustration over the headlines made about his relationship with singer, John Mayer. The media frenzy started after his appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on June 15, 2023.

During a particular conversation, Stern candidly mentioned how WWHL host loves name-dropping, and John Mayer is one of the most mentioned. Cohen replied to this by saying:

"I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other."

He further went on to clarify he has never had any romantic relationship with the singer, swearing on his two children Benjamin, 4, and Lucy, 13 months. On a similar note, Andy Cohen recently released his book named, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, in which he has mentioned John multiple times.

The bromance has been hyped by fans over the past few years. The incidents that fueled fire included Mayer attended Cohen's baby shower, serenaded him on his 50th birthday, and even delivering a speech at Cohen's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022.

Apart from the Bravo producer, John has been vocal about their love for each other. During Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022, he said:

"I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."

This is why it was infuriating for Andy Cohen to see the controversial headlines regarding his statement on The Howard Stern Show . During this week's episode on Radio Andy, he further remarked:

"It became headline news. And the more it became headline news, the more b*tthurt I got over it. You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they're in love? Are we all so flipped out?"

Andy Cohen recently expressed his gratefulness for all the supports that fans poured in after leaked video frenzy. He wrote "thanks" to many fans tweets who showed their support.

