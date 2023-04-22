Iron Maiden Canada Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Iron Maiden has announced their plans to bring their The Future Past tour to Canada this summer. The iconic British heavy metal band had already announced the dates for Europe and the U.K., but fans in Canada were eagerly awaiting news of the Canadian tour dates.
The wait is now over, as Iron Maiden has confirmed that they will perform in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, as part of their highly anticipated tour.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on April 5, while the public sale will begin on April 28 at 10:am local time via TicketMaster.
The Iron Maiden will begin their tour in Ljubljana and end it in Indio
Iron Maiden will kick off their tour with a concert in Ljubljana, scheduled for May 28, 2023, which will serve as the tour's official launch date for the month-long event. After visiting several cities across the globe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Indio concert on October 6, 2023.
Here are the complete dates and venues for the tour, with the additional Canadian dates:
- May 28, 2023 - Ljubljana, SI - Arena Stozice
- May 30, 2023 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
- May 31, 2023 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
- June 03, 2023 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena
- June 04, 2023 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena
- June 07, 2023 - Bergen, NO - Koengen
- June 09, 2023 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
- June 11, 2023 - Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
- June 13, 2023 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
- June 14, 2023 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
- June 17, 2023 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest
- June 19, 2023 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
- June 21, 2023 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena
- June 24, 2023 - Dublin, IE - 3 Arena
- June 26, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- June 28, 2023 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
- June 30, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
- July 03, 2023 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
- July 04, 2023 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
- July 07, 2023 - London, UK - O2 Arena
- July 08, 2023 - London, UK - O2 Arena
- July 11, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
- July 13, 2023 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
- July 15, 2023 - Milan, IT - The Return Of The Gods Festival
- July 18, 2023 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
- July 20, 2023 - Murcia, ES - Estadio Enrique Roca
- July 22, 2023 - Bilbao, ES - Bizkaia Arena BEC
- July 25, 2023 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle
- July 26, 2023 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle
- July 29, 2023 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
- July 31, 2023 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
- August 01, 2023 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
- August 02-05, 2023 - Wacken Open Air Festival, DE
- September 28, 2023 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- September 30, 2023 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- October 02, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- October 06, 2023 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
Iron Maiden has sold 100 Million records worldwide and won one Grammy Award
Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band formed in 1975 in Leyton, East London. The band's current lineup consists of vocalist Bruce Dickinson, bassist and founding member Steve Harris, guitarists Dave Murray, Janick Gers, and Adrian Smith, and drummer Nicko McBrain.
Iron Maiden's debut album, also titled Iron Maiden, was released in 1980. The album received critical acclaim and helped establish the band as a major force in the heavy metal genre. Some of the band's most popular songs from the album include Running Free, Phantom of the Opera, and Iron Maiden. The band's debut single was Running Free, which was released in February 1980. The song became a hit in the UK, reaching number 34 on the UK Singles Chart.
Iron Maiden has also achieved significant commercial success, with over 100 million records sold worldwide, and has received numerous awards and recognition for their contributions to the heavy metal genre.
The band has won one Grammy Award and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance, and they also won the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in 2002. In 2005, they were inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk, and in 2011, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Iron Maiden has also achieved significant commercial success, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. They are widely considered to be one of the most successful and influential heavy metal bands of all time.