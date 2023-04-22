Iron Maiden Canada Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Iron Maiden has announced their plans to bring their The Future Past tour to Canada this summer. The iconic British heavy metal band had already announced the dates for Europe and the U.K., but fans in Canada were eagerly awaiting news of the Canadian tour dates.

The wait is now over, as Iron Maiden has confirmed that they will perform in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, as part of their highly anticipated tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on April 5, while the public sale will begin on April 28 at 10:am local time via TicketMaster.

The Iron Maiden will begin their tour in Ljubljana and end it in Indio

Iron Maiden will kick off their tour with a concert in Ljubljana, scheduled for May 28, 2023, which will serve as the tour's official launch date for the month-long event. After visiting several cities across the globe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Indio concert on October 6, 2023.

Here are the complete dates and venues for the tour, with the additional Canadian dates:

May 28, 2023 - Ljubljana, SI - Arena Stozice

May 30, 2023 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

May 31, 2023 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

June 03, 2023 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

June 04, 2023 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

June 07, 2023 - Bergen, NO - Koengen

June 09, 2023 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

June 11, 2023 - Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

June 13, 2023 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

June 14, 2023 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

June 17, 2023 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest

June 19, 2023 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

June 21, 2023 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

June 24, 2023 - Dublin, IE - 3 Arena

June 26, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 28, 2023 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

June 30, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

July 03, 2023 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

July 04, 2023 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

July 07, 2023 - London, UK - O2 Arena

July 08, 2023 - London, UK - O2 Arena

July 11, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

July 13, 2023 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

July 15, 2023 - Milan, IT - The Return Of The Gods Festival

July 18, 2023 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

July 20, 2023 - Murcia, ES - Estadio Enrique Roca

July 22, 2023 - Bilbao, ES - Bizkaia Arena BEC

July 25, 2023 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle

July 26, 2023 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle

July 29, 2023 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

July 31, 2023 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

August 01, 2023 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

August 02-05, 2023 - Wacken Open Air Festival, DE

September 28, 2023 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

September 30, 2023 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October 02, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

October 06, 2023 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

Iron Maiden has sold 100 Million records worldwide and won one Grammy Award

Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band formed in 1975 in Leyton, East London. The band's current lineup consists of vocalist Bruce Dickinson, bassist and founding member Steve Harris, guitarists Dave Murray, Janick Gers, and Adrian Smith, and drummer Nicko McBrain.

Iron Maiden's debut album, also titled Iron Maiden, was released in 1980. The album received critical acclaim and helped establish the band as a major force in the heavy metal genre. Some of the band's most popular songs from the album include Running Free, Phantom of the Opera, and Iron Maiden. The band's debut single was Running Free, which was released in February 1980. The song became a hit in the UK, reaching number 34 on the UK Singles Chart.

Iron Maiden has also achieved significant commercial success, with over 100 million records sold worldwide, and has received numerous awards and recognition for their contributions to the heavy metal genre.

The band has won one Grammy Award and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance, and they also won the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in 2002. In 2005, they were inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk, and in 2011, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Iron Maiden has also achieved significant commercial success, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. They are widely considered to be one of the most successful and influential heavy metal bands of all time.

Poll : 0 votes