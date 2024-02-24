Is Blac Chyna related to Wendy Williams? The duo's relationship explored after a heartwarming encounter

The recently released Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams? had a poignant moment between the TV show host and Blac Chyna, leaving fans with many questions about the relationship between the two.

The documentary, which was released on February 24, gives viewers an intimate look into the life of former talk show host Wendy Williams, including her recent financial and health issues and some surprising friendships. Among the many heartwarming moments documented on the show was a meeting between Williams and former reality star Angela "Blac Chyna" White.

While not related by blood, Blac Chyna and Wendy Williams share a close friendship

In an exclusive clip released by Lifetime, Blac Chyna visits Wendy Williams in her New York apartment. She takes a moment to express affection and thankfulness for Williams' honesty and maternal guidance over the years.

The reality star tells the former TV show host,

"You've always been like, honest with me, and put me in my place, in the most motherly, kind way."

The duo has known each other for a very long time, and while that relationship may have seen its share of ups and downs, there is no denying that right now, there is nothing but love and support between them. Williams and Blac Chyna's friendship grew from their interactions on Williams' show, where Chyna appeared to clear the air about her life and relationship with the Kardashians.

The clip shows an especially vulnerable moment shared by the two. Wendy Williams, known for her iconic wigs and rarely seen without them, removes her wig in front of Blac Chyna to reveal her real hair. She also opens up about many of her other health struggles, including the effects of lymphedema on her feet.

Chyna responds in the most empathetic way, declaring she wants to be there for Wendy Williams, just as the TV star had been there for her in the past. She tells Williams,

"That's why I love you so much because even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me. That's how you know that the love is genuine and it's always going to be there. And I'm going to always be here for you, straight up."

Chyna's heartfelt declaration of love and loyalty to Williams, despite her own struggles with substance abuse, struck a chord with viewers. Williams, in turn, reciprocated by sharing personal details about her life and embraced Chyna in a moment of mutual understanding and affection.

The clip ends with both declaring their love for each other and sharing warm hugs.

The unexpected interaction has left the internet pleasantly surprised. While some fans have been touched by Blac Chyna’s affection for Willaims, many were saddened to see Williams’ current state.

Meanwhile, Where is Wendy Williams? showcases Wendy Williams' journey following the cancellation of her show in 2022 and the onset of her court-appointed guardianship. It sheds light on her battles with alcohol abuse and various health issues. However, amidst the turmoil, viewers also get a glimpse of the support system that the former television host has, including Chyna.