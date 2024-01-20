Is Boy Swallows Universe ending different from the book? Explained

Boy Swallows Universe made its debut on Netflix on January 11, 2024, leaving an indelible impression on both fans and critics with its gripping plot. Adapted from Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, this coming-of-age series follows Eli, a teenager who enters Brisbane’s underworld after his mother gets arrested for drug possession.

The show culminates in an intense final episode where the protagonist finds happiness after a series of setbacks, mirroring the novel’s ending.

Boy Swallows Universe is created by Jon Collee, best known for his work on the war drama Master and Commander and the animated film Happy Feet. He is also serving as executive producer on the series with Andrew Mason, Troy Lum, Sophie Gardiner, Toby Bentley, Kerry Kohansky Roberts, Joel Edgerton, Trent Dalton, and Bharat Nalluri.

Boy Swallows Universe: Is the show's ending similar to the book?

The events of the series finale are similar to what transpires in the Boy Swallows Universe novel, but there are some minor differences. The show’s narrative is a lot lighter than in the book. Additionally, there is a sense of optimism throughout the series, which is not always the case in the novel. Similarly, the show’s finale is less chaotic, as Collen’s focus is more on the investigation than the ensuing pandemonium.

The show explores the challenges faced by Eli and Gus, his caring elder brother, as they navigate their relationship with Lyle, their stepfather. Their mother’s battle with drug abuse further complicates their situation. Additionally, the brothers learn that Lyle is a petty drug dealer, and his actions have upset Ivan, a hardened criminal.

Despite the complexities, they develop a rapport with Lyle. In a touching scene, he playfully rebukes them for entering an underground tunnel without his permission. However, their happiness is short-lived as Ivan assaults and abducts Lyle to teach him a lesson for his misdeeds.

Additionally, their mother is incarcerated for drug possession. Following these unfortunate events, they reunite with Robert, their father. Meanwhile, Eli tries to track down Ivan to rescue Lyle but hits a dead end. He eventually contacts Caitlyn Spies, a renowned journalist, who agrees to help him.

After a thorough investigation, they learn that Ivan is associated with Tytus, a corrupt businessman. These events set the stage for the finale. In the final episode, Caitlyn and Eli secure an interview with Tytus and try to search his property for clues. However, their plan fails when Ivan intervenes.

Meanwhile, Gus faints after a vision of Eli being stabbed. In his unconscious state, he answers the red phone and requests the caller to explain the vision, but he doesn’t receive a response.

The focus then returns to Eli and Caitlyn as they arrive at a public function to expose Tytus. However, Ivan tries to foil their plan again and stabs Eli in the neck. He then tries to kill him but fails, as Gus saves the day and pushes him to his death. In the last scene, Eli enjoys dinner with Caitlyn and his family.

Boy Swallows Universe: Meet the cast

Boy Swallows Universe features Felix Cameron in the role of Eli and Lee Tiger Halley as Gus. Joining them in the cast are Simon Baker as Robert and Phoebe Tonkin as Frances. Baker is best known for his work on The Mentalist. He has also appeared on shows such as The Guardian, Smith, and Heartbreak High. His film credits include Breath and High Ground.

On the other hand, Tonkin rose to fame with her work on H2O: Just Add Water. Her other television credits include The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and The Secret Circle.

The cast also includes-

Travis Fimmel as Lyle

Bryan Brown as Slim

Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn

Adam Briggs as Alex

Christopher James Baker as Ivan

Anthony LaPaglia as Tytu

Meanwhile, the series has garnered widespread acclaim, holding an approval rating of 83 percent based on 12 reviews. Additionally, it has an impressive IMDb score of 82 based on 5399 votes.

Viewers who wish to watch this captivating series can stream all seven episodes of Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix, which were released on January 11, 2024.