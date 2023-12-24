Is Bradley Cooper's Maestro on Netflix? Streaming service and plot explored

The biographical drama film Maestro, starring Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper, initially had a limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023. The film is based on the extraordinary marriage of American composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Bernstein. Mulligan will play Felicia Montealegre, and Bradley Cooper will play the renowned composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film, currently streaming on Netflix, vividly captures the enthralling legacy of Leonard Bernstein, a legendary figure in American classical music history. There has never been a more significant contribution to American classical music than Leonard Bernstein.

Maestro has received positive reviews from critics and is ranked in the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. The film has also been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards.

Where can you stream Bradley Cooper's Maestro?

As mentioned, the film was given a limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023. the film debuted on the streaming service Netflix on December 20, 2023, for individuals who would rather have a homey, comfortable experience. Viewers with a subscription to Netflix can delve into Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Leonard Bernstein's story.

The Leonard Bernstein biopic is an excellent addition to the streaming service. It adds to a list of other impressive biopics in its catalog, like Mank, Steve Jobs, Trumbo, The Theory of Everything, Get on Up, The Iron Lady, and The Social Network.

Bradley Cooper's Maestro - Plot and Cast

The journey of Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre, who have been married for 25 years, is closely examined in this film. The highs and lows of Leonard Bernstein's career are highlighted in what is known as a love letter to life and art.

The biographical drama explores Bernstein's career achievements while revealing the details of his romantic relationships. The difficulties presented by Bernstein's several relationships and his bisexuality emerge as major topics in the film, demonstrating its dedication to realism.

Intimate relationships between Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan) and Leonard Bernstein are depicted in the movie, along with relationships with clarinetist and music producer David Oppenheim and research assistant Tommy Cothran.

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Bradley Cooper plays Leonard Bernstein, and Carey Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre in the film. Felicia is Chilean-American, and how her accent has been treated in the movie has generated criticism among the Latinx community.

The ensemble cast, which includes Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke, wants to offer the characters nuance and authenticity while delivering an emotionally stirring portrayal of the complex relationships that shaped Bernstein's life.

In addition, Michael Urie as Jerome Robbins, Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein, Miriam Shor as Cynthia O'Neal, and Alexa Swinton as an elderly Nina Bernstein will be featured.

Maestro is Bradley Cooper's second directorial venture after his first film, A Star Is Born. The film features some eye-catching acting, and you should hurry and watch the critically acclaimed biopic this festive season as it is currently streaming on Netflix.