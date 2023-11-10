Is Dimitri still alive in The Tailor season 3? Explained

The Tailor season 3 transports viewers on an incredible journey of love, betrayal, and redemption with its captivating story. Starring in the Turkish television series The Tailor (originally titled Terzi) are Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül, and Olgun Şimşek. The Netflix series, directed by Cem Karcı and produced by OGM Pictures, made its debut in May 2023.

The Turkish series took Netflix by storm with around 26.14 million hours of viewing in just the first season. The Turkish television series attracted millions of admirers worldwide. After the first season, which featured seven engrossing episodes, there was a second season with eight episodes.

The Tailor season 3 premiered on November 3, 2023, with all eight episodes dropping on the same day. Like the previous seasons, the third season of the series also ended in a manner that left fans puzzled and eager for more, with a glaring question of whether Dimitri (played by Salih Bademci) is alive or not!

The concluding episode of The Tailor Season 3 saw Dimitri perish in a fire but there was a major twist revealed. Read on to find out whether Dimitri survived the fire.

The Tailor Season 3 Ending: Is Dimitri Dead or Alive?

Dimitri is one of the most radical characters in the series. Throughout season 3 we see Dimitri acting more and more toxic and eventually learning about the romance between Esvet (played by Şifanur Gül) and Peyami (played by Çağatay Ulusoy). He is presumed dead after an exciting turn of events, but the ending of season 3 hints otherwise!

The Tailor season 3 offers an engrossing story that delves into the intricacies of love, duplicity, and redemption. At the end of season 3 Dimitri learns that Peyami and Esvet are once again having secret encounters, Dimitri is extremely agitated and invites them to supper at a distant warehouse.

Over dinner, Dimitri confesses that his father Ari showed him evidence of Peyami and Esvet's relationship prior to his death. Dimitri is devastated by this realization since he feels that the two people he values most have deceived him.

In an attempt to kill them, Dimitri plants a time bomb in the warehouse because he is unable to cope with the grief of this treachery. But while Dimitri and Peyami converse, they remember their early years, and Dimitri realizes that Esvet is happier with Peyami than he is. After letting them both leave, Dimitri seemingly dies in the explosion.

Eventually, Esvet and Peyami visit Dimitri's childhood hiding location in the woods. In the letter, Dimitri expresses regret for his conduct and provides crucial details regarding Esvet's biological parents. Ultimately, Peyami and Esvent begin a new life together on the farm where Peyami was raised.

However, Dimitri isn't quite dead. A shadowy person may be seen observing Peyami and Esvet from a distance as they contemplate their futures toward the conclusion. It is revealed that Dimitri is the one who survived the explosion, with burns to his face and just one eye. He hasn't taken revenge, therefore he's definitely not ready to let them two live in peace yet!

The Tailor - Dimitri is alive and fans can expect season 4 to be full of twists and vengeance

Salih Bademci as Dimitri in The Tailor (image via Netflix)

The audience is left in suspense as The Tailor Season 3 comes to a close. With his bodily metamorphosis, Dimitri returns, bringing with him new tensions and anxieties. Has he truly changed, embracing Esvet and Peyami's love, or will he seek revenge for the treachery he suffered?

An intense season 4 of The Tailor looks promising because of Dimitri's unresolved nature and his relationships with Esvet and Peyami following the ending of season 3. The Tailor season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.