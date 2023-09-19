Is Elon Musk going to start charging for Twitter? Viral claim sparks hilarious memefest online

A false claim that American business magnate Elon Musk will soon begin charging a small amount of fee from X (formerly known as Twitter) users has gone viral over the internet. On September 19, media outlet Dexerto shared that the 52-year-old CEO of X is considering the idea of charging a small amount of money from all the social media platform users.

While speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 18, Musk engaged in a conversation centered around artificial intelligence where he slipped in the idea of charging all X users.

Expand Tweet

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system. It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.”

Musk did not provide a timeline for charging X/Twitter users, nor did he specify how much it would cost, other than to suggest a monthly subscription of "a few dollars or something" would discourage any creation of bot accounts. Bloomberg's Dave Lee first reported on his remarks.

However, as per the public note appearing below the Dexerto post, some users rubbished the claims stating Musk said that the social media platform will introduce a "lower tier pricing" for its premium users, and not every X handle.

X users react to Elon Musk allegedly planning to charge a fee for using the social media platform

The news about Elon Musk allegedly wanting to charge a fee for X users quickly went viral on the internet, sparking hilarious reactions. Many users shared memes and GIFs expressing their shocked reaction to the news. Others claimed that Elon Musk has been adamant about ruining the app and should be reminded about his poll on stepping down as the head of X.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the false claim of Musk planning to introduce a fee to use the social media platform. (Photo via @Dexerto/X)

After reluctantly closing the $44 billion transaction for Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk dismissed Twitter's senior management team and installed himself as CEO. Musk then supervised extensive downsizing at Twitter, reducing the workforce by an estimated 80 percent.

Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former head of sales at NBCUniversal, as CEO earlier this year. She joined the organization in June and has since brought on a number of new sales executives. However, Musk still has the ultimate authority over X/Twitter.