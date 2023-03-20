Is Gunna free? New song addressing rumors of leaving YSL goes viral amid RICO trial wait

A snippet of a song by Gunna has found its way on social media in light of the rapper’s recent YSL racketeering case. Since taking a plea deal and getting out of jail, the musician has been laying low. However, the latest clip has brought him back into the spotlight.

On Saturday, March 18, model Brittany Reshun shared an Instagram story, which has since disappeared from her account. In the social media post, one could hear Gunna giving fans an update on rumors of him leaving the YSL group. Gunna can be heard rapping alongside a smooth beat:

“Heard the rumors said I’m packing up and flying out/ We ain’t going nowhere I’m spraying here, gone fight it out/ I meant like f**k it/ Let’s just give these n***as dark clouds/ Been gone for months And I just keep seeing these dark clouds”

The Atlanta-rapper’s voice was not completely coherent.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL A new Gunna snippet has surfaced where he talks about the rumors of him leaving YSL A new Gunna snippet has surfaced where he talks about the rumors of him leaving YSL https://t.co/7Tr7tHVJyY

Gunna could be addressing a variety of topics, but netizens speculated that the unreleased song was about his current relationship with YSL. This comes after the rapper was accused of snitching on fellow gang-members to get a plea deal.

It was also rumored that the rapper would be exiting YSL. According to Akademiks, the label believes that the rapper might separate himself due to all the relationships that have been “fractured.” Akademiks said:

“It’s just no way you go through this and come out on the other side where one guy is apparently looking at decades in jail and you came out in six months with a bad b**ch. It’s probably not gonna work… A lot of people think Atlantic Records might have Gunna soon whenever he’s gonna release it, just because based on the turmoil and strife between everybody in YSL and what’s going on with Thug. It wouldn’t be in his best interest to have YSL the label still working his project.”

Is Gunna still in jail?

Gunna was freed from prison in December 2022. This comes after the rapper spent over six months behind bars after being named in the RICO indictment against Young Thug and his YSL group. The musician was accused of felony possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, months after his arrest, he had a change of heart.

The rapper was initially served a five-year sentence. However, having already served one year in the past, it was considered as him completing his sentence. The remaining four years were suspended.

Gunna took the Alford plea which allowed him to eventually maintain his innocence and still acknowledge the evidence against him.

Following the announcement of his release, netizens were quick to assume that he snitched on fellow members of YSL to get out of jail. However, the rapper vehemently denied doing so. In a statement, the Drip Too Hard singer said:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statement, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Netizens react to latest Gunna lyrics

Internet users made light of the situation and responded hilariously. Many claimed that they did not wish to hear his songs as they believed the snitching accusations. A few comments online read:

Make Thinking Cool Again @2RegGuysPlus @SaycheeseDGTL When snitches can openly make records about the fallout from their snitching, the streets are officially a myth. @SaycheeseDGTL When snitches can openly make records about the fallout from their snitching, the streets are officially a myth.

HeWhoMustBeNamed @iamtheophi @SaycheeseDGTL I couldn’t hear him. All I heard was squeak rat sounds. @SaycheeseDGTL I couldn’t hear him. All I heard was squeak rat sounds.

Young Thug is currently waiting for a jury to be selected for his RICO trial, which is to start next month. The court battle will last for at least six to nine months.

Poll : 0 votes