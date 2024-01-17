Is Kyle Viljoen from Below Deck Mediterranean married? Details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen has often been the talk of the town owing to his journey on the Bravo show. The reality star recently took fans by surprise after he shared an important update about his life on Instagram. On January 13, 2024, Viljoen revealed that he had tied the knot with his fiance Dr. Zachary Riley, about a year ago.

He posted a picture of the duo sharing a kiss as they held a bouquet of flowers and showed off their rings. He revealed the date of their wedding and wrote:

"4.6.23. Yes, you saw that right. Almost a year of marriage before we spilled the beans! A day when two individual lives blended into one beautiful story. It may not be conventional or a typical love story but it’s ours."

This comes after Kyle Viljoen announced that he was engaged in November 2022. Fans now wonder if footage from the wedding will be televised and if any Below Deck Mediterranean cast members attended the ceremony.

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen?

The South African-born reality TV celebrity is 31 years old. He is a resident of New York, and his net worth currently stands at approximately $700,000, as per FactyNews. He is the youngest child of Marius and Berniece Viljoen, and he comes from a well-known family.

He made his Below Deck Mediterranean debut as a steward in season 7 in the summer of 2022. He has a reputation for stirring up trouble on board for Captain Sandy and other cast members.

In addition to having three years of experience in the boating industry, Kyle Viljoen has also been an actor, a recruitment officer, and a flight attendant in the past. He received heaps of attention on social media after he announced his engagement to Zachary K. Riley. The news of their wedding sent shockwaves through the Below Deck Mediterranean fandom as the reality star revealed that he got married about a year ago.

However, he mentioned via his Instagram post that the couple will soon have a wedding ceremony.

"We wanted something more grand, something more memorable, something more us. But through it we learned that a ceremony is not what makes the marriage, it’s about the people around us," he wrote.

He continued:

"Yes, a ceremony will come. But as for now this is how we came to be Mr. and Mr. Viljoen-Riley!"

The duo announced their engagement in November 2022 and Kyle penned a note on social media as he thanked his partner for loving him "unconditionally."

"Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always. We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place!" he wrote.

Kyle Viljoens on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

Kyle Viljoen has frequently been characterized as one of the show's most controversial characters. Fans have noticed that he seems to instigate conflict and controversy among fellow cast members. He faced backlash after he warned Tumi Mhlongo about Natalya Scudder in season 8.

At first, Tumi and Natalya both trusted him, but after he betrayed them, they were forced to change their opinion of him. In the end, Tumi believed that Kyle was trying to take over her job as Chief Steward, and Natalya said that Kyle was a "horrible human being."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 finale is scheduled to air on January 22, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.