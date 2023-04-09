Is for Lovers Festival 2023: Lineups, tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Is for Lovers Festival is back this year for its second edition, expanding from its inaugural three-city event into an eight-city event. It is scheduled to take place from April 29, 2023, to September 17, 2023.
The 2023 edition of the festival, which will take place in Oahu, Lake Tahoe, Denver, Outer Banks, Council Bluffs, Cincinnati, Pelham, and Mansfield, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the event.
Tickets for the festival are currently available from the official website, https://www.isforloversfestival.com. They are priced between $50 to $70 and it is important to note that a processing fee will be charged depending upon the venue.
Mayday Parade, Thrice to headline Is for Lovers 2023
The 2023 edition of Is for Lovers will feature a number of headliners, including Mayday Parade, who will be headlining the Oahu, Hawaii venue of the festival, on April 29, 2023. The Florida-based band is best known for Monsters in the Closet, which was released on October 8, 2013. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Indie album chart.
The California-based band Thrice will headline the festival's Outer Banks, North Carolina event, which is scheduled to be held on July 29, 2023. The band is best known for their ninth studio album, To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere, which was released on May 27, 2016. The album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Hawthorne Heights, the emo band which founded the festival, will also be playing at various venues of the 2023 festival. In a general statement, the band's vocalist JT Woodruff said:
“We want to give fans an inclusionary place to go that features a wide variety of bands from all walks of life, and we want to do it with a smile on our face, because we have chosen to work with people who we love and respect."
The vocalist continued:
"The most important part for us is to make sure that the fan experience is equal to the band experience. We just want everyone to have fun, and have an easy day together.”
The full lineup announced so far, along with the venues, is given below:
Wet 'n' Wild, Oahu, Hawaii, April 29, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 1:
- Bayside
- Mayday Parade
- State Champs
- Hawthorne Heights
- Emery
Harvey's Amphitheater, Lake Tahoe, June 24, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 2:
- TBD
Fiddler's Green, Denver, Colorado, July 22, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 3:
- TBD
Roanoke Island Festival Park, Outer Banks, North Carolina, July 29, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 4:
- Thrice
- Hawthorne Heights
- 30H!3
- Four Year Strong
- Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- Emery
- Frontside
Harrah's Stir Cove, Council Bluffs, Iowa, August 19, 2023 - August 20, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 5:
- The Story So Far
- Thrice
- Bayside
- Mayday Parade
- Silverstein
- Anberlin
- Hawthorne Heights
- Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- Emery
- Spitalfield
- The Forecast
- Proper
Riverside Music Centre, Cincinnati, Ohio, September 9, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 6:
- Jimmy Eat the World
- Alkaline Trio
- Hawthorne Heights
- Relient K
- Kennyhoopla
- Underoath
- State Champs
- Saosin
- The Starting Line
- Four Year Strong
- Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- Emery
- Spitalfield
- Motherfolk
- The Missed
- Sign Language
- Slutbomb
- Skye Wallace
- Proper
- Nox Novacula
- Knavery
- Life In Idle
- Xanny Stars
- Lost Henry.
The Caverns, Pelham, Tennesee, September 10, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 7:
- Underoath
- Mayday Parade
- State Champs
- Thursday
- Hawthorne Height
- Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- Emery
- Spitalfield
- Winona Fighter
- Proper
- House Parties
- Khamsin
- Skye Wallace
Xinfinity Centre, Mansfield, Massachusetts, September 17, 2023, Is for Lovers Day 8:
- TBD
More about the artists headed to the 2023 event
Skye Wallace, a Canadian singer-songwriter, who began publishing her own music in 2013, is set to perform at the event. She is best known for touring nationally and internationally with artists such as Matt Mays and Crown Lands.
The event will also see Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, an American rock band that began as a collaboration between Ronnie Winter and Duke Kitchens, take the stage. The band is best known for their second studio album, Lonely Road, which was released on February 3, 2009. The album peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album charts.
The festival will also feature Underoath, an American rock band from Tampa, Florida who are best known for their fifth studio album, Define the Great Line, which was released on June 20, 2006. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
State Champs, a New York-based punk-pop band that was formed in 2011 by Tyler Szalkowski and lead singer Derek DiScanio, will also take the stage at the much-awaited festival. The band is best known for its third studio album, Living Proof, which was released on June 15, 2018. The album peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 album chart.