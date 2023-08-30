Is multiple myeloma curable? Prognosis explored as Steve Scalise announces diagnosis

Politician Steve Scalise recently disclosed that he is suffering from multiple myeloma. Scalise revealed his diagnosis in a lengthy statement shared through X on August 29, 2023. As per Cleveland Clinic, multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancer affecting plasma cells.

As per NHS, multiple myeloma is currently incurable. However, prolonged remission is possible when no signs or symptoms of multiple myeloma exist.

In his statement on X, Steve Scalise wrote:

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable cancer."

Scalise added that the treatment will continue for several months, following which he will return to Washington. He wrote in the end that he was feeling relieved since the myeloma was diagnosed early and can be treated.

What is multiple myeloma? Prognosis and other details explained amidst Steve Scalise's diagnosis

Cleveland Clinic states that multiple myeloma refers to a rare type of blood cancer. It affects the plasma cells and happens when healthy cells turn into abnormal cells, multiplying and producing abnormal antibodies.

A cure for the same has not been found yet. The condition is more common in men between the age group of 40 and 70. There are usually no symptoms of the disease, but certain conditions leading to myeloma might be disclosed after conducting some tests.

Weakness or numbness in arms and legs, fatigue, weight loss, fever, and bruising are a few of the symptoms associated with multiple myeloma. Other more serious symptoms include bone pain, nausea, weight loss, infections, weakness in the legs, and excessive thirst.

The cause of multiple myeloma remains unknown, but it starts with an abnormal plasma cell in the bone marrow which later multiplies at a rapid pace.

As of now, multiple myeloma cannot be prevented in any manner. The life expectancy in case of a diagnosis is 10 years and can improve with early diagnosis and treatment.

It can also lead to complications like infection, bone problems, reduced kidney function, and anemia. In some cases, multiple myeloma patients are advised for close monitoring instead of going for treatment.

In some cases, antibiotics can help to reduce the symptoms and keep them under control.

Steve Scalise's political career in brief

Steve Scalise was born to a real estate broker, Alfred Joseph Scalise. He finished his graduation from Archbishop Rummel High School. He joined Louisiana State University and was a speaker of their Student Government Association.

Scalise currently represents the 1st congressional district in Louisiana. He has also served in the Louisiana State Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives for a few months.

He joined as the dean of the Louisiana congressional delegation in 2017. He was then elected as the majority whip of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014. Scalise was elected to serve the 118th Congress as Majority Leader last year.

Steve Scalise was taken to the hospital in 2017, when a man named James Hodgkinson shot him at a baseball field. The injury led to an infection due to which he was hospitalized again.

He is married to Jennifer Ann Letulle and they are parents to two children.