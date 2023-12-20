Is Netflix's The Strays based on a true story? The thriller mystery plot explored

Netflix's The Strays, a psychological thriller, shows how a woman's carefully designed upper-middle-class life is disrupted by two mysterious visitors. Written and directed by Nathaniel Martello-White, who's known for his roles in the critically acclaimed films Small Axe: Mangrove and I Hate Suzie, this riveting film marks his successful debut as a feature film director.

Netflix's The Strays is fiction, but the idea borrowed from a real story that Martello-White found inspiring. He deliberately avoided portraying clear-cut notions of good and evil in the main characters in The Strays. Besides Ashley Madekwe, playing the privileged black woman, the thriller has other accomplished stars such as Bukky Bakray, Jorden Myrie, Justin Salinger, Samuel Small, Maria Almeida, Tom Andrews, and Lucy Liemann.

What is Netflix's The Strays all about?

The Strays, a British Netflix original movie, was created by actor/writer/director Nathaniel Martello-White. The story is about a privileged Black woman whose seemingly ideal life turns upside down when two strangers suddenly show up in her affluent neighborhood.

The story starts in 2003, when Cheryl (played by Ashley Madekwe), a black woman, resolves to seek a new life by running away from the daily hardships. She can no longer face the constant institutionalized racism and marginalization and decides to embark on a quest to start a new life. Fast forward 18 years, Cheryl is now married with two children and residing in the predominantly white neighborhood of Castle Combe under the name Neve.

Cheryl/Neve has worked very hard to conceal her identity. As a respected member of the community, she has taken the position of deputy headmistress at the private school that her children attend. However, her efforts to live a lavish lifestyle are completely undermined when a Black couple, whom she deems as misfits, unexpectedly appears.

Unraveling her meticulously constructed upper-middle-class life, Cheryl/Neve's history resurfaces as she navigates the dynamics with the two strangers.

Is Netflix's The Strays based on a true story?

According to the film's writer-director Nathaniel Martello-White, Netflix's The Strays was inspired by a true story his mother once told him. Discussions also arose about the plot being inspired by the films Funny Games and Hidden by Michael Haneke, as well as Get Out and Us by Jordan Peele. In an interview with Radio Times, he discussed his first feature film, saying:

"It was about a woman who essentially was denying the fact that she had two Black children. She also had two children, who were very fair-skinned and almost white-passing, and this woman was biracial. And I was just really struck by the kind of complexities of that, like, what would make somebody feel like they had to erase their past and deny it?"

The interview also included a thought-provoking discussion that Martello-White had with his mother regarding generational trauma. This provided him with a deeper understanding of the situation.

"She's also biracial - and she was sort of talking to me about her experiences as a biracial woman and kind of traversing different cultures and classes and sometimes being perceived as almost white and kind of how people would treat her."

Is Netflix's The Strays movie scary? Rating explained

A 2023 British film, Netflix's The Strays is a thriller and drama all rolled into one. "Social issues drama" is how Netflix describes the movie, which is both accurate and somewhat of a little exaggeration. Viewers would know what to expect from a 16+ rating and a "violence" warning. Therefore, the film can be classified as a "psychological thriller dealing with social issues", which appears more fitting in this case.