Is Sex/Life season 2 canceled by Netflix? Showrunner opens up about not having ''support'' during the sophomore season

After only two seasons, Netflix has decided to end Sex/Life. The series debuted in 2021, and the most recent season was released in March of this year. The show follows Billie Connelly, a former Columbia University psychology Ph.D. candidate, mother of two, and housewife in an affluent suburban Connecticut community. She suffered a severe midlife crisis and began having an affair with her ex-boyfriend, Brad.

According to Deadline, Sex/Life season 3 will not happen. The show concluded with a happy ending for all key characters. According to a Netflix spokesperson, the streamer was delighted with the work done by the show's producers, cast, and crew.

Surprisingly, show lead Sarah Shahi claimed that, unlike season one, she did not receive support during the second season. She even emphasized that following her terrible experience, she would never again work for Netflix.

Sex/Life lead Sarah Shahi unhappy with Netflix

Season 2 of Sex/Life ended with Billie Connelly reuniting with her ex Brad Simon. The lovers got married on the beach, and happy endings were given to both main characters. However, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser claimed that she didn’t view the final episode as the end of the series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rukeyser revealed that more stories could be told with the characters of the show. She also hoped for an opportunity to tell these elaborate stories.

She said:

"The episode was never intended to be a series finale, that’s for sure."

She further stated:

"I know there are always more stories to tell with these characters in the Sex/Life universe, and I hope we get the chance to tell those stories. It was important that we get to a meaningful place with each character this season.”

Show lead Sarah Shahi also shared similar views as she shockingly revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she did not receive the support on season two that she did on season one of Sex/Life.

She said:

"It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that."

She was so troubled that she decided not to work with Netflix in the future. She even spoke about Demos getting a scaled-back role and how some of the storylines felt gimmicky in season two.

"I struggled with the material. … I mean, I’m never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this. I just can’t lie. “I think that’s what made Brad and Billie so popular was because people really felt the real sparks between us,” she said on the podcast, calling some of the storylines that did make it into season two “gimmicky.”

The show's second season garnered 126.8 million hours of viewing time globally from March 2–26 before exiting the top 10 English-language series on the platform.

What is Sex/Life about?

Sex/Life follows Billie Mann Connelly, a housewife suffering a severe midlife crisis and having a sinful affair with her ex-boyfriend Brad, who was a famous music producer and the CEO of a record label he founded.

The show's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

"A suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past."

While season one of the show consisted of eight episodes, the second and final seasons had just six. Stacy Rukeyser, J. Miles Dale, Jordan Hawley, and Jessika Borsiczky are among the show's executive producers.

