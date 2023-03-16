Is Tasha Page-Lockhart married? Meet the Grown & Gospel star ahead of the season premiere

Tasha Page Lockhart, the new star of WeTV's Grown & Gospel, was once married to Clifton James "Cliff" Lockhart. Having lived together for 12 years, they separated in 2017 after their divorce was finalized in 2018. To confirm the news, she posted on social media and told fans what had happened. Later, in June 2019, she married Thomas Vernon House.

Following the release of the trailer for Grown & Gospel, viewers are eagerly anticipating her singing on the show. The premiere of WEtv's new series Grown & Gospel will take place on Thursday, March 16 at 9 pm ET.

AMC's streaming platform ALLBLK will also be airing the show's episodes every Monday. According to the trailer, the show will have five cast members, including Tasha Page-Lockhart.

Grown & Gospel contestant Tasha Page Lockhart is the winner of Sunday Best

Tasha Page Lockhart, an R&B and urban contemporary gospel singer and musician, is the daughter of gospel vocalist Lisa Page Brooks. In 2013, she won the Sunday Best gospel singing competition held by BET.

In her interview with BET.com, she explained how the show changed her life while she was busy figuring out various things alongside her husband and their children:

“I remember my ex husband going to the gas station, and all we had was $20 to our name. We were trying to figure out how much we are going to spend on gas [and] how much are we going to use to feed our children. We had two kids. Sunday Best changed my life drastically."

She also mentioned how she was on the last season of the show when she got the car, the prize money, and a record deal:

"I was in the last season, season six, when we got a car, the $30,000 cash prize, and the record deal. The record deal came with a cash advance as well. That changed my life immediately. I took my kids to Disney World. We had never been on a family vacation before. They'd never been anywhere together ‘cause we couldn't afford it."

Tasha Page Lockhart's best-known work in the music industry is her album Here Right Now (2014), which was ranked 2 on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart, according to TV show stars. Her most popular song among fans was Different, which she co-wrote with her ex-husband, Clifton Lockhart.

Her writing and author skills have also gained her recognition, including publishing her first book in 2017 titled And the Winner Is...Tasha Page-Lockhart Uncut. Since her appearance on Preachers of Detroit, she has gained a lot of success. Stellar Awards, Gospel Touch Music Awards, and Steeple Awards are among the awards she has won in her career.

In 2001, she gave birth to her first child Ronald Hughes before getting married to Cliff. In 2008, she gave birth to her second child, Clifton "CJ" Lockhart. Her current husband Thomas Vernon House is a speaker, author, and founder of House Global Ministries, Inc. With over $1 million to $5 million in net worth, Tasha Page Lockhart has achieved a lot in her professional career.

The format and official synopsis of Grown & Gospel

A new episode of Grown & Gospel will be broadcast on WEtv every Thursday, with drama, secrets, singing, and so much more. This series focuses on “career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond.”

Based on the official synopsis, the show will see the contestants:

"Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents…this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of Gospel."

In addition, it states:

"Hearts are broken, dark secrets revealed, as they work to make names for themselves in the music scene and balance their personal lives with career ambition."

Get the latest Grown & Gospel episodes on WeTV.

