Is Teddi Wright engaged? The Bachelor alum officially introduces her fiancé to the world

Teddi Wright is officially engaged! The Bachelor season 26 alumni announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, April 6, with a reel featuring small glimpses of the proposal and happy moments with fiancé Nicholas. Wright introduced her boyfriend in January 2023 in an Instagram video, just two months after her shocking exit from Bachelor in Paradise.

Teddi Wright is a registered nurse from Highland, California. She first appeared in season 26 of The Bachelor but was eliminated in week 7. Just a few months after the experience, she joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, where she developed feelings for the two men and quit in week 2.

Before exiting the show in October 2022, Teddi said:

"I want to get married, and I want to have kids. … I want to go home and move past this and find that person."

It looks like Teddi found her happily ever after with Nicholas, who is a private person with no social media. Her reel showcases the beautiful round brilliant-cut diamond ring as Nicholas proposes in a countryside setting. It also shows the couple dancing and a beautiful handwritten note written by him.

Teddi Wright got Covid with Nicholas

Nicholas was with Teddi when she had Covid (Image via teddiwright/ Instagram)

Teddi has not disclosed how she met her partner but did reveal in a Tik-Tok how she knew that Nicholas was the one for her. When she tested positive for Covid, she claimed that she "accidentally just quarantined" with a man. Wright admitted that she:

cried in front of him so many times and I acted like a psycho. When I found out that "I had COVID, I had a complete meltdown because I am very safe when it comes to COVID, but I’m a pediatric nurse and it happened."

Nicholas was with her the entire time, even in “embarrassing moments” like blowing her nose. She was also seen getting ready for a date night with him.

About Teddi Wright's Bachelor in Paradise experience

Teddi and Andrew were the OGs of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 and were going strong until the arrival of Rodney, who came on the show to get a chance to meet Teddi and used his date card to go out with her. The pair immediately connected, and this made her question her feelings for Andrew.

She decided that the show was not for her and left quietly in an SUV without saying goodbye to anyone. On October 5, Teddi Wright revealed that she was "proud" of leaving Bachelor in Paradise and that she was “leaving environments that are cruel to me (and) the people around me.”

After the show, Spencer tried contacting Teddi, but she did not respond. In an interview, he claimed that he wanted to tell her some things that he had been "holding in for so long." However, Teddi did not even come to film the reunion.

Teddi had “moved on” by the time he reached out to her again. He added:

"Ball’s in her court and obviously, if we ever saw each other organically in the same vicinity, without a doubt, I’m not gonna sit here and see her across the bar and turn around."

Andrew dated other women after Wright's departure, but they did not work out. Teddi Wright has not shared any plans for her wedding.

