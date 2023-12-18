Is The Buccaneers season 2 confirmed? Renewal possibilities explored

The Buccaneers, which premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2023, became a huge success, leaving fans wondering if they would see The Buccaneers season 2. However, the streaming platform is yet to confirm if fans of the show will get to see season two of their beloved show.

The makers of the show want to take the story forward in the second installment and have had some discussions about it. In an interview with Town & Country, the creator, Katherine Leeways, said that she wanted to spend more time in the show’s world and explore its characters.

She noted that they are "desperate to spend more time" in the world of the characters as there is a lot of opportunity and stories for them.

“We’ve inevitably, we’ve kind of gone oh, imagine this, or imagine that. But this is all theoretical conversation at the moment,” Leeways noted.

The Buccanneers is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name and is set in the 1870s. It is centered around a group of American women who join London high society to find suitable grooms only to realize there are complications.

The Buccaneers has an ensemble cast headlined by Kristen Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josh Dylan, Mathew Broome, and Barney Fishwick.

Is The Buccaneers season 2 happening?

The series was released on Apple TV+ on November 8, 2023, and garnered attention for its engaging screenplay. Season one of the show ended on an intriguing note with Nan making a bold decision to protect her sister Ginny.

The final episode also introduced the audience to Nan’s biological mother, setting the stage for the second installment. However, there’s no word or official confirmation on The Buccaneers season 2.

Streaming platforms usually renew shows based on factors such as viewership, drop-off rate, and budgetary cuts. Given this, it usually takes them a few months to decide on a series' future.

As such fans can expect The Buccaneers season 2 to be announced sometime in 2024.

What to expect from The Buccaneers season 2?

The final episode of The Buccaneers explored Nan’s dilemma as she geared up to choose between Theo and Guy. In an intriguing sequence, Guy asked her to give a clear answer at the earliest.

She reunited with her younger sister, Ginny, who was in an abusive marriage with James. In the final moments, Nan agreed to walk down the aisle with Theo and used her aristocratic power to rescue her sister from her husband. Nan then expressed her love for Guy and requested him to take Ginny to safety.

The Buccaneers season 2 is likely to give fans a better idea of Nan’s equation with Theo and may also shed light on Ginny’s fate. Going by the events shown in season 1, she is likely to settle down in Brazil or wherever Guy decides to take her. However, there is also a chance that Nan may also go to Britain to live with her sister.

The audience may also learn more about Nan’s biological mother. The wildcard in all this is James. The book described him as cold-hearted but never mentioned anything about an abusive marriage. However, Leeways explored this aspect in detail and established him as a toxic individual. This indicates he might return for vengeance in The Buccaneers season 2 if it happens.

It is worth noting that The Buccaneers holds an approval rating of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 41 reviews.

“Anachronistic to the max and loving it, The Buccaneers is a feminist and frothy treat for fans of period piece pageantry,” reads the critics' consensus.

The series’ Metacritic rating stands at 71 percent based on 20 reviews, which indicates a favorable response. It has an IMDb rating of 6.3 based on 2536 votes.

All eight episodes of The Buccaneers season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV+.