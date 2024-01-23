Is The Woman in the Wall based on a true story? Explained

The Woman in the Wall, a gripping drama from BBC, has captivated audiences with its mysterious plot and exploration of Ireland's historical Magdalene Laundries. While the show’s characters are fictional, the story is inspired by the real experiences of women who were in the Magdalene Laundries.

As viewers delve into the fictional tale of Lorna Brady, portrayed by Ruth Wilson, many wonder about the real-life inspiration behind the series. Thus, fans are keen to unravel the connection between The Woman in the Wall and the haunting legacy of the Magdalene Laundries.

The Magdalene Laundries case inspired the story of The Woman in the Wall

The Woman in the Wall focuses on one of Ireland’s most shocking scandals and draws inspiration from the grim history of the Magdalene Laundries, real institutions where society's marginalized women endured arduous labor and mistreatment.

The Magdalene Laundries, spanning the 18th to 20th centuries in Ireland, were run by Catholic nuns. These institutions housed "fallen women," a broad term encompassing s*x workers, unmarried mothers, and abused women. The incarcerated women faced relentless labor, along with physical abuse.

The haunting truth about the Magdalene Laundries emerged in 1993, when a mass grave of 155 women was discovered, shedding light on this dark chapter in Irish history. The exposure of the mass grave led to widespread criticism of the Irish Catholic Church and the government's involvement with the Laundries, some of which operated until 1996.

Ciara Stell and Aoibhinn McGinnity in a scene (Image via BBC)

The scandal brought attention to the plight of women who lived and died within the confines of these institutions, revealing institutionalized cruelty and disregard for human rights.

What does The Woman in the Wall explore?

The Woman in the Wall unfolds as Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) discovers a dead body in her home, triggering a complex journey into her experiences at the fictional Kilkinure Convent Magdalene Laundry.

The Woman in the Wall navigates the aftermath of Lorna's traumatic experiences in the Magdalene Laundry. Her sleepwalking, rooted in the distressing events of her teenage years, sets the stage for a mysterious murder investigation.

Detective Colman Akande, portrayed by Daryl McCormack, takes on the case, becoming entangled in Lorna's quest for answers. The six-part BBC One mystery drama premiered on 27 August 2023.

Interestingly, the show's creator, Joe Murtagh, was unaware of the Magdalene Laundries, until he watched The Magdalene Sisters during his film school education and became motivated to tell the terrifying tale to more people. Speaking to Digital Spy, he said,

"It was an eye-opening experience realising how this this horrific thing had happened. The thing that was more horrifying was to realise that I hadn't known about this and every single person that I mentioned this to had never heard of this and that's still true today outside of Ireland.”

The show's conclusion on September 24, 2023, provided viewers with answers to lingering questions, concluding the saga of Lorna Brady and her intriguing connection to the Magdalene Laundries.

Where to watch the show?

As of January 19, 2024, The Woman in the Wall is available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

While the series is not a true story, it skillfully weaves fiction with historical inspiration, shedding light on the injustices faced by marginalized women and serving as a poignant reminder of a dark chapter in Ireland's history, offering a reflection on societal wrongs.