"It is not connected in any way to any of those films": James Wan on whether Aquaman 2 features Batman cameos

Aquaman 2, or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been one of the DC movies that has been long in the making. From COVID-19 pandemic delays to reshooting entire sequences, the sequel to DC's successful Aquaman starring Jason Momoa has been in discussion for a long time, but it is yet to arrive on screen. Instead, DC came out with The Flash and Blue Beetle before releasing the adventure from Atlantis.

Majority of this delay is also because of DC's current state, which saw a major overhaul under James Gunn in recent months, much to the disappointment of most fans. Speaking about the film to EW, James Wan stated this as one of the reasons for the delay. He said:

"If I'm living in a house, and the house is getting renovated around me, it's hard for me to not take notice, because the roof, the ceiling's missing, right? But the beauty of this movie, this Aquaman world, is that, very early on, we always said that we are our own separate universe. My goal was always: If we could spin off a Seven Kingdoms universe, that would be my ideal dream."

When asked about the rumors about Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton shooting for the movie, the Aquaman 2 director said:

"The tricky thing early on was not knowing whether Aquaman would come out first or come out after [The Flash]. So, we just had to be prepared. At the end of the day, the best thing I would say about this movie is that it is not connected in any way to any of those films. That's the bottom line."

He also refused to directlyanswer if there is indeed a Batman cameo, saying that viewers will have to watch the film to find out.

James Wan says that there are "not that many number of days" left of Aquaman 2's extensive reshooting

Apart from the rumors surrounding cameos from other DC characters, Aquaman 2 also fell under the spotlight for speculations about multiple reshoots. It turned out that the movie did have an extensive period of reshoots, which covered over a year, delaying the film further.

However, it seems that James Wan is rather positive about this procedure, telling EW that such reshoots are a regular part of big-budget productions like Aquaman 2. The Conjuring director elaborated:

"We have big actors in this movie, and everyone's schedule is really hard. So, we had to break up our shooting schedule into sections. We'll shoot a bit here now, because this actor's available, and then we'll do another shoot now, because this guy's available. People are like, 'Oh, they're doing a whole bunch of different shoots!' No. If we actually combined them all together, it's actually not that many number of days at all."

On the positive side, things have wrapped up rather nicely for Aquaman 2, which now has a release date of December 20, 2023.

Though it seems that the entire DCEU will go through a reboot, leaving little space for this Jason Momoa starrer to spawn any more sequels, it can still be a great entry in DC's palette, much like its predecessor.