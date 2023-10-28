Justin Bieber, who is 29, has been famous since he was a teenager. The pop star, who recently sold his music catalog for $200 million, is now considering retirement. He has also expressed his desire to stay at home with his wife and focus on his family.

Justin Bieber has lived a full life, complete with many ups and downs and twists in the road. His fame came with a its fair share of controversies and often involved other famous personalities like Selena Gomez.

In a rare wide-ranging interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2020, the young pop sensation, who was 26 years old at the time, opened up and touched on many significant aspects of his life. He discussed how his past behavior led him to the verge of self-destruction. Talking about this in the interview, Bieber elaborated:

"I don’t know if I’d be alive, for sure. It was dark, really dark. So I’m very, very grateful to have influences in my life that have played a huge part in me seeing their relationship with Jesus and their relationship with their wives and their relationship with their kids, and saying, ‘That’s what I want,’ and I’m striving after that."

He also discussed his relationship with God, saying:

"So I was thinking, too, obviously, when we want to be successful in certain things, there’s things we have to work hard at. But striving for God’s love, or God’s approval, or people’s approval, it’s like God’s told me, He said, I mean, I don’t hear from God audibly."

He also elaborated on how he believed his relationship with God saved him from a path of inevitable ruin.

"I’m not trying to earn God’s love by doing good things" - Justin Bieber on his past and love for God

Justin Bieber deeply believes in certain things, and he believes that those things have saved him in his life so far. Expanding on his self-destructive past, which he believes was a blessing to escape unscathed, Bieber added:

"I feel like God’s, when he sees us, he’s not this God that a lot of people think, that like judgmental, and he’s a God that accepts us for who we are, and loves us through our pain and through our dirt."

In the same interview, where he brought up the topic of God when asked about his past self, Justin Bieber also spoke about how he perceives his relationship with God.

He elaborated:

"The way I look at my relationship with God and with Jesus is, I’m not trying to earn God’s love by doing good things. God has already loved me for who I am before I did anything to earn and deserve it. It’s a free gift by accepting Jesus, and just giving your life to Him. And what he did is the gift, the forgiveness is the thing that we look at..."

Justin Beiber's life completely changed after he accepted God into his life. He also dedicated a chunk of his life to seeking forgiveness and redemption.

Since then, Justin Bieber, who married Hailey Baldwin in 2018, has continued to make music. He has managed to stay out of trouble and controversies for a long time and looks forward to focusing more on his family.