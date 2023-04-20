"It could go either way": Vanderpump Rules fans react as Scheana believes Tom Sandoval won't earn redemption from the cast

In a recent appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay briefly discussed the cheating scandal between her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. In the middle of the conversation, Scheana Shay was asked if Sandoval could get redemption, and what advice she would give him to earn back the trust and respect of the group.
In response, Scheana Shay mentioned:
“I have no advice, I don't think there's coming back.”
Following this, Michael Rapaport, who was the second guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, speculated about out how the issue could be resolved, and wondered what would happen if it wasn't.
Michael then asked Shay what they would be doing now. In response, she said:
“They are going to have their seats, we are going to have our seats.”
Viewers have been reacting to the What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode featuring Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay. Fans on social media have been pointing out how things could "go either way" from this point onward.
An overview of the cheating scandal involving Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Vanderpump Rules has become a trending topic of conversation these days thanks to the big reveal that the show's star Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss. As a result, Madix and Sandoval separated on March 3, 2023.
According to Page Six, Raquel's affair with Tom began long before she hooked up with Sandoval's best friend, Tom Schwartz. According to a source for the outlet, the affair “began last summer,” and Leviss has “slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town.”
Another source also told PEOPLE:
“This has been going on for upwards of 6 months – all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed. She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”
Following the release of the What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode featuring Scheana Shay and Michael Rapaport, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
What else did Scheana Shay say during her WWHL appearance?
When Andy Cohen asked Shay if she thinks both Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval are in love, she said:
“No I think they're in this weird Affair infatuation and it's going to fade it's not going to last and from what I've heard it's already very toxic.”
Andy then asked Michael Rapaport if Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair would last, to which Michael replied, “I don't think it will last.”
It was on March 1, 2023, when Madix learned about the affair, according to Entertainment Tonight. The incident occurred at a concert she attended to support her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.
During this time, Madix reportedly saw a s*xual selfie video of Leviss on Tom's phone. Madix then reviewed the text messages between Raquel and Tom and found several inappropriate messages.
Further details about the incident were shared by former Vanderpump Rules cat member Kristen Doute, who told US Weekly:
“During Tom [Sandoval’s] performance, his phone fell out of his pocket or something — a mutual friend — picks up his phone, hands it to Ariana … Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it.”
Tom and Raquel both shared an apology post on Instagram after news of their affair became public.