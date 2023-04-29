“It is for keeps”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to VIVIZ member SinB’s emotional letter for the deceased singer at his memorial 

It has been ten days since ASTRO’s Moonbin tragically passed away on April 19th at 8:10 pm KST at his Gangnam residence in Seoul. Shortly after, news reports were confirmed by Fantagio in a brief statement, requesting fans not to fall for malicious and speculative reporting by the media and to let the bereaved family mourn the singer’s tragic demise in peace.

Ever since, his industry colleagues, band members, friends, and legions of fans across the world have paid him tribute either via condolence messages or handwritten notes either on social media or at his memorial in Fantagio.

VIVIZ's SinB is the latest K-pop idol to visit ASTRO’s Moonbin memorial to express her deep condolences and write him a heartfelt letter.

Notably, VIVIZ’s SinB was childhood friends with ASTRO’s Moonbin and learned to dance together. Fans took to social media to console SinB and praise her heartfelt letter dedicated to him. @MahaLima191811 wrote "It is for keeps," dedicated to their friendship.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to VIVIZ’s SinB’s sweet words for the Perfumer singer

"Whenever someone will ask me who my best friend is, I'll answer that it's you without hesitation! You're so cool and I'm proud of you Bin-ah. You're so precious! I'll come visit often, rest comfortably. I'm so sorry. Know that I love you so much!"

Over the last couple of days, several of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s friends, band members, industry colleagues, and fans have dropped by his memorial to dedicate heartfelt condolence messages and pray for his soul to rest in peace. After SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, fellow 98-liner K-pop idol VIVIZ’s SinB visited ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial at Fantagio to dedicate her sweet letter to him.

She reminisced about their long-lasting friendship and the rock-solid bond they shared. SinB revealed that she truly misses ASTRO’s Moonbin and will take care of his loved ones behind his back. She also confessed that he was her closest friend and that she would have loved to grow old with him; unfortunately, it is only she who will grow old now.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans have taken to social media to react to VIVIZ’s SinB’s heartfelt letter to the Perfumer singer.

Gonna miss their interaction especially when sinb hit moonbin as her punching bag "Smile and tease as much as you can while watching me grow old there! Let's fight as hard as we can when we meet later."

we know how much you loved him Sinb " I regret that I couldn't say anything pretty to you cause' I was so shy "

sinb "Bin, I thought I'd grow old with you until I became a grandmother and grandfather, but I'm the only one who's going to get old."

"let's bicker and fight each other as hard as we can when we meet later, your existence alone gave me strength" sinb to moonbin

"let's bicker and fight each other as hard as we can when we meet later, your existence alone gave me strength" sinb to moonbin

I think Sinb regret that she haven't said anything to Moonbin during this moment

I cried reading this line we know Sinb how much you had loved him & the last iloveyousomuch hits

"... i regret that i couldnt say anything pretty to you bcs i was so shy."



just like the time when she was given an opportunity to say something to mb but she couldnt say much.,not knowing it was her last chance.

sinb's letter to moonbin "... i regret that i couldnt say anything pretty to you bcs i was so shy." just like the time when she was given an opportunity to say something to mb but she couldnt say much.,not knowing it was her last chance.

"We've known e/o for 18 years but why was it so hard to say pretty words.. I'll take care of sua, auntie and uncle like you always told me and if people ask me who's my bestfriend I'll answer moonbin w/o hesitation! I'll come to see you often rest in peace I love you alot" - sinb

Some more notable quotes from SinB’s heartfelt letter to ASTRO member Moonbin are:

“I thought that I would grow old with you, until we became grandpas and grandmas. But I’ll be the only one growing old now, it seems. Watch me get old up there, and laugh at me and tease me all you want!”

She signed off on her letter by dedicating her love for ASTRO member Moonbin, promising to visit his grave, and thanking him for his heartwarming friendship.

“My pride, the cool Bin, you’re soooo precious! I’ll come to visit you lots. Rest in peace. I’m so sorry and sorry again. Know that I love you! Thank you and I love you, you brat.”

Notably, the staff at Fantagio have been laminating other celebrities’ tributes to ASTRO member Moonbin and hanging them on trees with a yellow ribbon. Fans can read the letter below:

Previously, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan posted a lengthy letter for late singer Moonbin on his Instagram after leaving a brief message for the deceased ASTRO member at his Fantagio memorial.

Notably, ASTRO member Moonbin, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, VIVIZ’s SinB, Umji, NCT’s Jungwoo, Stray Kids’ Lee Know, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, ATEEZ’s Seonghwa, PENTAGON’s Kino, WOODZ, and iKON’s Chan are all part of the 98 liner friendship squad, with SinB, Seungkwan, and Moonbin being friends for many years now.

Fantagio announced that ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial will remain open till June 6th

Fantagio has announced that ASTRO member Moonbin’s memorial will be extended till June 6th and will be relocated to Fantagio’s rooftop building. The decision was taken in consideration of fans’ feelings who wish to pay tribute to the deceased singer.

The visitation period has now been extended until June 6, the 49th day since ASTRO member Moonbin’s passing, to allow his fans and friends to mourn his untimely demise longer.

Fantagio also assured fans that their gifts, condolence messages, and handwritten letters would be kept by the company. Additionally, they requested that visitors only come to Fantagio to pay their respects to the Perfumer singer and not bother the other tenants of the building by visiting other floors.

