“It’s good to be a king”: BTS’ Jungkook’s mega size Billboard in New York sends fans into a frenzy on social media

It's been almost a week since BTS’ Jungkook’s mega-size Calvin Klein Billboard was set up on Houston Street in New York, and based on the fan-frenzy online, the euphoria surrounding it is only increasing by the day.

On March 29, BTS’ Jungkook was officially announced as the global brand ambassador of the denim and underwear fashion brand Calvin Klein. The announcement didn’t come as a surprise as the fashion brand had been teasing fans about getting the Dreamers’ singer onboard.

Within a day of announcing him as the brand’s newest face, they placed a large-sized Billboard in US’s most iconic spot - Houston Street in New York City. Since then, the frenzy around BTS’ Jungkook’s billboard has also been rising, and fans have taken to social media to post their honest and heartwarming reactions upon seeing BTS’ youngest member. One Twitter user wrote:

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to his mega-size Calvin Klein billboard in New York

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have been regularly visiting the singer’s mega-size Calvin Klein billboard in New York. The monochrome picture is from one of the first exclusive pictorials the singer shot for Calvin Klein.

In the picture, the Dreamers hitmaker is dressed in Calvin Klein’s iconic denim wear with his sleeves rolled up to his elbows, showing off his multiple stylish tattoos. His wet hair look, piercings, and sharp gaze exude confidence and charisma.

Notably, the billboard has become a tourist hotspot amongst New Yorkers who have uploaded BTS’ Jungkook’s billboard on their social media profiles and made videos and Tik Tok videos out of them.

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv LOOK AT JUNGKOOK’s CALVIN KLEIN BILLBOARD IN NEW YORK OMG!! LOOK AT JUNGKOOK’s CALVIN KLEIN BILLBOARD IN NEW YORK OMG!! https://t.co/EmEifZZTC0

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS



JUNGKOOK’s gigantic Calvin Klein Billboard Ad in the street of New York … just wow!!JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN JUNGKOOK’s gigantic Calvin Klein Billboard Ad in the street of New York … just wow!! 😭🔥JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/eXn6ynPhbU

Golden Times @JJK_Times Jungkook is up on the iconic Houston Street Calvin Klein billboard in NYC (via @/Jemorr) Jungkook is up on the iconic Houston Street Calvin Klein billboard in NYC (via @/Jemorr) https://t.co/YjkijKqHsu

JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate



JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION



OH GOD! JUNGKOOK’s Billboard Ads for Calvin Klein in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea is so beautiful!JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN OH GOD! JUNGKOOK’s Billboard Ads for Calvin Klein in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea is so beautiful! 😭😭😭🔥🔥JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/RyBUMRVnQh

დ @97SARCHIVES JUNGKOOK CALVIN KLEIN BILLBOARD OMG JUNGKOOK CALVIN KLEIN BILLBOARD OMG https://t.co/PJnBrxYgpg

Korean media has dubbed it a “Dream Billboard” with a similar version set up in the BTS singer’s home - Seoul’s Seongsu-dong. In fact, the Executive Vice-President and Creative Director of Calvin Klein, Cédric Murac, couldn’t resist posting a snap of the mega-size billboard on his personal Instagram, sharing fans’ excitement.

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS Executive Vice President/ Creative Director of Calvin Klein, Cédric Murac has posted Jungkook's CK billboard in New York on his instagram story. Executive Vice President/ Creative Director of Calvin Klein, Cédric Murac has posted Jungkook's CK billboard in New York on his instagram story. https://t.co/IieZTjnpcd

Houston Street in New York is one of the busiest areas in the city, and BTS’ Jungkook’s debut billboard setup is a testament to the singer’s growing star power and status. It will also acquaint the general American public with the singer. The virality of the billboard on social media has also added to Calvin Klein’s brand presence on social media, hopefully converting it into rapid sales.

BTS’ Jungkook has joined BLACKPINK’s Jennie, GOT7’s Mark Tuan, and Korean football captain Son Heung-min as one of the K-pop and Korean ambassadors.

JK fan 🐰 @jjkmyluv97



JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS Omg everyone is so creative it’s a Jungkook x Calvin Klein necklace wow so cuteJUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN Omg everyone is so creative it’s a Jungkook x Calvin Klein necklace wow so cuteJUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/sYBCVpeiP8

Speaking about his newest brand partnership with Calvin Klein, the Euphoria singer revealed that the brand’s values and legacy resonate with him.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me."

He further stated that he is excited to communicate with his legions of fans worldwide through Calvin Klein.

"My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

BTS’ Jungkook revealed he felt nervous seeing self-Billboard in a GQ interview

제⁷ 전밤엄마 | 사람 Pt.2_ 4/7ˢˡᵒʷ @zuyuuB



“I think I’m more nervous about seeing myself on a billboard,” Jungkook tells GQ via email. “Jungkook Feels Nervous to See Himself on a Calvin Klein Billboard” - GQ Magazine“I think I’m more nervous about seeing myself on a billboard,” Jungkook tells GQ via email. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Jungkook Feels Nervous to See Himself on a Calvin Klein Billboard” - GQ Magazine“I think I’m more nervous about seeing myself on a billboard,” Jungkook tells GQ via email. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vJ9bPi8Dww

While fans love his Calvin Klein billboard, BTS’ Jungkook confessed that he felt nervous seeing himself in a life-size Billboard form in a recent interview with GQ magazine.

“I think I’m more nervous about seeing myself on a billboard.”

He revealed that his friends loved the campaign, but what relieved him was the group’s global fanbase loved it and is raving about it on social media.

He also confessed that he is quite fond of Calvin Klein denims and has revamped his wardrobe to include that.

Six of the seven BTS members have signed major fashion deals at the start of 2023 with RM for Bottega Veneta, J-hope for Louis Vuitton, SUGA for Valentino, V for CELINE, and Jimin for Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Poll : 0 votes