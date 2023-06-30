“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through”- When Doja Cat defended Britney Spears

Doja Cat has redefined empathy in the entertainment business by standing up for Britney Spears in an interview for Variety early this year. When Doja Cat shaved her head and eyebrows on her Instagram live in August last year, the internet was quick to jump to conclusions and compare Doja Cat’s decision to Britney’s similar moment from 2007. The rapper didn’t take it well and shared her disappointment in the interview.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” the singer said.

Doja Cat defended Britney Spears' hardships during her 13-year-long conservatorship (Image via IMDb)

Referring to Britney’s struggles during her long conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, Doja shared how it was tough to even comprehend what the Toxic singer went through, and netizens throwing shade at her was just nasty.

“Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing,” she noted.

Doja Cat embracing her new look (Image via Instagram/ @dojacat)

Doja Cat shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram live, said it’s funny how it has positively influenced her

In August last year, Grammy-winning rapper and producer Doja Cat did something that may have seemed bizarre to the viewers of her Instagram live, but it was something positive for herself. As shown in videos on social media, the artist shared the contemplation behind the decision, and how it made sense for her to shave her head because she’s often wearing wigs anyway.

“I'm really liking this, What is use of having hair if you're not going to f*****g wearing it out? I don't even sport it, so I'm shaving it off. There's no point. I've never felt so f*****g happy, like ... it's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

The Kittens Room @TheKittensRoom Doja Cat explaining why she decided to cut her hair down Doja Cat explaining why she decided to cut her hair down https://t.co/W3EKawjUiU

In the Variety interview the Say So singer further shared her thoughts on getting rid of the hair on her head, and feeling the most beautiful she’s ever felt. She also dived into the inconvenience of her hair when she had to don a wig.

“I’ve been doing wigs for years, and I haven’t gotten used to it. You wake up in the morning and it’s in your mouth and in your eyes — it doesn’t feel good. It’s stressful if you want to work out, and then it slides off your head while you’re in a public gym. So now you have another responsibility other than taking care of your body. So, yeah, it’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful,” she noted.

Doja Cat went bald in August 2022 on her Instagram live (Image via IMDb)

While Doja may have done her head a favor by freeing it of its natural cover, she did give the internet something to talk about and speculate, to which she also had a striking Doja Cat response on Twitter. Giving it back to the internet critics, the artist tweeted:

“I won a Grammy and traveled the f*****g globe I've had a No. 1 and I went platinum, I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***able for you ... Go f**k yourselves,” she noted

The Tweet has since been deleted and is currently unavailable.

Doja Cat couldn’t care less what the self-proclaimed critics think about her bare head and eyes. She’s doing what she feels is best for her and her global fanbase only seems to be growing to love her for it.

