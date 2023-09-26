"It's interdependent and independent in the best ways"- Alexandra Grant opens up on relationship with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has long been the heartthrob of Hollywood, both for his compelling performances and his kind nature, which has long been the subject of his fandom.

In a recent interview with People, Alexandra Grant, the accomplished visual artist, who has been with Keanu Reeves for the past four years, shed some new light on her relationship with the actor and how he has often been an inspiration to her.

The couple attended the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards on Friday, where People caught up with Alexandra Grant for some comments on their rather private relationship.

Grant emphasized that the maturity in their relationship was the key to their happiness and how finding love as an adult is quite different:

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,...“I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone. It's interdependent and independent in the best ways,"

She also elaborated on how Reeves has often inspired her and how they both share the element of creativity that drives them.

"He's such an inspiration to me,"- Alexandra Grant on how Keanu Reeves has often inspired her creatively and vice-versa

Any successful relationship requires certain parameters, and it seems that Grant and Reeves have that quite fulfilled. From mutual respect to the admiration for a certain art form, the couple gel in perfectly in many ways, and that has been the key for the 50-year-old visual artist in her time with Keanu:

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads...Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’...He's such an inspiration to me,...He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

She further elaborated:

"My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object...He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters."

In the same interview, Grant also expressed her views about Keanu Reeves' band, Dogstar, where he regularly performs. She revealed that she was a huge fan of her boyfriend's work and it was beyond fun for her to attend Dogstar concerts.

"I'm really proud,...I am a huge Dogstar fan. I had the great pleasure of going to their first public show and because I've been listening to the latest album for quite some time, I was one of the only people in the audience who knew all the lyrics. That was really cool. It's fun. It's beyond fun...It's been a real pleasure to see the guys come back together, to be so creative and supportive of one another."

Keanu Reeves delivered one of the biggest hits of the year with John Wick: Chapter 4, which also marked the end of the famous saga. He will be next seen in Len Wiseman's Ballerina in 2024.