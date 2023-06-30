“It’s just sad”: Shiny Happy People star Amy Duggar responds to Anna Duggar calling her and Jill Toxic 

Shiny Happy People details the life of the once-famous Duggar Family. The show was on air for seven seasons and featured Jim Bob Duggar’s big family. Their fame came crashing down when news of Jim’s eldest son, Josh's criminal behavior came to light.

Josh was also accused of touching some of his sisters inappropriately and was later convicted of being in possession of child pornography. Amy Duggar and Jill Duggar recently appeared in the Prime Video docuseries to tell their truth.

While Josh is in jail, his wife, Anna, responded to the miniseries and called the participating family members "toxic." Amy, who has tried reaching out to her brother’s wife several times, responded to Anna’s recent comments and said that "It’s just sad."

She said while in conversation with Vanity Fair:

"It’s just sad that she thinks that love hurts like this, that trauma is love and that abuse is love."

“I’ve reached out in every way”: Shiny Happy People star Amy Duggar about Anna Duggar

The Shiny Happy People star Amy Duggar recently clapped back at Anna Duggar for saying that Jill and Amy are toxic for participating in the docuseries that details the “cult-like” tendencies that the family presented.

Amy recently responded to the same and said that it’s sad that Anna thinks they’re the toxic ones when they’re speaking out on how they should protect children and value their marriage. The Shiny Happy People star further stated that she would love to help Anna out with her seven children given that Josh is currently serving a prison sentence of 12.5 years.

"I’ve reached out in every way I know how, but radio silence," she added.

In May 2023, the Shiny Happy People star opened up about trying to reach out to Anna but not getting any response. At the time, she said that she always tags her in her Instagram posts and that she sends texts to her but never gets a response.

Amy Duggar added that she told her sister-in-law that if she ever needed someone to talk to, she could always come over and that they could sit and Anna could "cry" and be open and vulnerable.

“I just don’t have any way of getting a hold of her … I think that they’ve definitely taken some boundaries in her phone … I don’t know if they’re actually getting through,” she added.

Amy even tried to get in touch with Anna by posting a TikTok video that was seemingly for Anna. In the video, the Shiny Happy People cast member stated that if a man is cheating on you and looking at things that you are not aware of or are not comfortable with, "if he’s lying to you in any type of way and making you feel inferior, he’s using you."

Later in the video, she addressed the sister-in-law and said that she has loved her since Anna entered the Duggar family and stated that she was showing women everywhere that "it is okay to have an abuser in your home."

Episodes of Shiny Happy People are available to stream on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes