"It's not looking good for the Taurus community": Lizzo zodiac sign comes under scrutiny in wake of dancers’ lawsuit scandal

On Tuesday, August 1, four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress Lizzo was sued by her former backup dancers -- Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez -- on some serious charges. The complainers filed a lawsuit at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and accused the Coconut Oil songstress of alleged s*xual harassment, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., of creating a hostile work environment.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Lizzo has faced severe backlash online. However, she has maintained her innocence via a lengthy text she posted on her social media accounts on Thursday, August 3.

Meanwhile, internet users have dug up the zodiac sign of the Big Grrrl Small World singer, which happens to be Taurus; and have been using it to call her out as an alleged abuser and a liar.

Some have even compared her to rapper Lil Meech who allegedly cheated on his girlfriend, R&B singer Summer Walker, as the former is also a Taurus. In fact, only two days ago, he too was slammed by netizens for being a typical Taurus with alleged cheating and lying attributes. In this regard, one user commented on Twitter:

“Lizzo is setting back Taurus progress”: Singer earns online criticism for her zodiac sign in wake of harassment lawsuit

As per the lawsuit, Lizzo allegedly pressured one of the plaintiffs to touch a naked performer at an Amsterdam club and also subjected all three of them to “excruciating” 12-hour-long auditions, after believing fake reports of the dancers drinking on the job. Besides, the Truth Hurts singer was also accused of fat-shaming one of them, before humiliating and firing the latter from the job.

The charges filed against Lizzo are many in number, including s*xual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, fat-shaming, assault, abuse, wrongful termination, interference with prospective economic advantage, and wrongful imprisonment. Amidst these allegations, some netizens have been making comments regarding the zodiac sign of Lizzo, which is Taurus.

Many have been using it against her, saying how Taurus individuals are bad news and cannot be trusted, much like Lil Meech who they called out a couple of days back for infidelity. Several have also hinted at how people with this zodiac sign allegedly lie and harass whoever they come across. Here are some of the wild reactions and backlash the About D*mn Time singer faced from Twitteratti with respect to her being of the Taurus zodiac sign.

briel🧚‍♂️. @brixsweat ofc lizzo isn’t taking accountability for her actions… she a damn taurus!

💜 @Slenderroni Lizzo is just a Taurus ppl. 99% of them are bad. We explained this yesterday w Meech. Keep up lol

Ashia♛ @AshiaAaliyah why so many Taurus be making us look bad man Oh no. I really liked Lizzo. And she’s a Taurus toowhy so many Taurus be making us look bad man

ari 🌸 @__arianaj Lizzo is proving my point that most taurus ppl are awful and deserve less lmao there’s a couple good ones tho 🤷🏾‍♀️

MoscatoMami🫧 @chalevale88 As a plus size Taurus baddie, we do NOT claim Lizzo

$pitta Don Dada @YonnieAndretti Lizzo a Taurus, she bout to act like nothing happened lmao you know how they get

Interestingly, apart from Lizzo and her production company, her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley has also been named as one of the defendants. She is being accused of shaming those engaging in premarital s*x, sharing lewd s*xual fantasies with her employees, simulating oral s*x, publicly discussing the virginity of one of the plaintiffs, and proselytizing (promoting one’s religious beliefs negatively and without permission while provoking conversion into another religion of their preference).

Since the news of the lawsuit emerged, the Special singer has lost over 200,000 followers on Instagram, now making her following numbers stand at 13.4 million followers.

Apart from the plaintiffs, Lizzo has also been accused by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker and photographer Sophia Nahli Allison of being "arrogant, self-centered, and unkind" and going on record to say that she quit working with the singer in 2019 just after a fortnight. It was because she was "treated with such disrespect" and also "felt gaslit" and "deeply hurt" by the singer's alleged behavior.