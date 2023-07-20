"It’s sad": Kim saves Kanye's merch for her children on The Kardashians, which he intended to burn

The latest episode of The Kardashians was released on Thursday, July 20, 2023. It saw Kim go through her storage units to clean out some of the old stuff after her divorce from Kanye was finalized. Admitting that she was at peace with the situation, she made a teary-eyed confession, adding that she would never take back any of the "hard things" or the hard times she faced.

“I love my life. It’s time to do something different. But the memories…it’s sad,” Kim said.

She called the storage a capsule of her best times, as it had hundreds of old Yeezy samples. Kanye had given the remaining storage units to Kim because he intended to burn them. However, Kim wanted to keep the items for their four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that she knew that the couple couldn't go back in time. However, she said that she could hold onto some of the Yeezy merch so the children could have good memories. She added that her eldest daughter North could also sell them on her 16th birthday.

Kendall praised Kim for her behavior on The Kardashians episode 9

Kim's younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner had no clue about the divorce until it was finalized. Kendall told her sister that she was holding on to a reality that she believed she was going to live. She added that it was a "whole fantasy" that Kim had created in her head about what the marriage would be like. However, she noted that all of it changed into something that Kim would have never expected.

Kendall Jenner also praised the way Kim handled things with her ex-husband and said that it was quite impressive. She gave props to North's mother for staying cool and calm, as she wouldn't have handled it differently confessing that she would have been "spiraling."

Kim’s children still have no clue about the situation between The Kardashians star and their father. She said that they think that their father is the "best and the most amazing thing."

"He's so great with them. Why would I take that away from them?" she wondered.

Kim was worried that people will think that she agrees with some of the stuff Kanye says after North posted pictures of their home’s holiday decorations on social media. This included a Christmas stocking for her ex-husband. However, Kim's youngest sister Kylie Jenner calmed her down saying that the former was only doing it for her kids. She added that she didn't think Kim needed to change "just because he's [Kanye] different."

"I think you should just continue to be you and project positivity," Kylie said.

Kendall also complained that people on the internet forget that they are also humans trying to figure everything out.

Kim and Kourtney finally mended their issues on The Kardashians episode 9

This week on The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney decided to end their fight after several weeks. Kourtney was upset that Kim decided to do a campaign with Dolce just days after her wedding in Italy, hosted by the brand itself. Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her looks. Kourtney said that she wanted to have a relationship with her sisters.

Kim explained that her business comes from her drive and “not wanting to depend on anyone else." She agreed with her sister and said that it was "family over everything.

Kim was happy with their conversation and said that she wanted her sister to be by her sister.

"Let's talk about and let's move on," Kim said.

The final episode of The Kardashians season 3 will be dropped by Hulu next Thursday, July 27 at 12 am ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network.