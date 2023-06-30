Following their engagement in October 2021, RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas married on August 6, 2022. In the aftermath of their marriage, the latter has been in the news for his actions on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as he apparently hired a private investigator to spy on Teresa's other cast members.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel recently shared some of her perspectives about the hit Bravo reality show on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, and Louie Ruelas hiring a private investigator, Bo Dietl, during her podcast appearance.

As part of her conversation, Bethenny Frankel talked about her opinions on someone hiring an investigator, adding that she thinks "it's smart" to do something like that as participating housewives hide so much of their lives. In addition, Bethenny Frankel shared how her ex once hired a private investigator to follow her and even hacked her email account.

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore Bethenny Frankel says ‘it’s smart,’ Louie hired a private investigator because no one hides information more than the housewives. She also says Louie is ‘fighting fire with fire.’ #RHONJ Bethenny Frankel says ‘it’s smart,’ Louie hired a private investigator because no one hides information more than the housewives. She also says Louie is ‘fighting fire with fire.’ #RHONJ https://t.co/rnXMfkoO06

In addition to describing Louie Ruelas's action as "brilliant," she said that he is "fighting fire with fire." She concluded by mentioning that the latter has a lot to hide, which is why he is hiring someone to know other cast members' personal details.

Has Teresa Giudice's husband Louie Ruelas hired a private detective?

In the last episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, Flappers of Fury, Louie Ruelas revealed that he hired a private investigator to spy on Teresa's other cast members, adding:

"Bo Dietl knows s**t about everybody in this room.”

Previously a detective in the NYPD, Bo Dietl now works as a private investigator.

Throughout the season, many cast members complained that Margaret Josephs kept a private investigator and collected personal information about them. As the season went on, instead of pointing the finger at Margaret Josephs, the cast began blaming Louie.

During the final episode, Louie Ruelas shared the following:

"I'm not talking, like, gossip. Like, Bo Dietl, who's like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There's so much more."

The three-part reunion after the season finale started with Teresa Giudice rejecting the claim that Louie hired a private investigator, followed by other housewives proving the assertion. At the reunion, Margaret shared how Louie Ruelas threatened her son, showing a receipt that had Louie's phone number. This was "spoofing" on Teresa's part, as her husband has never contacted Margaret's son.

Moreover, Rachel Fuda accused Louie of having some personal information about Jaiden's mother, which Teresa denied. The reunion also ended with some drama between Teresa and her brother Joe, with the former sharing how she has no connection to him anymore. Moreover, Joe Gorga even mentioned the following to Teresa's husband:

"Listen, Louie, we have our differences, right? Obviously. You are who you are. You know what the best thing to do is? Forget about me. I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Leave everybody alone. Live your f**king lives. That's it."

Fans can also watch all the episodes of season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes