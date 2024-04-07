"It’s been upsetting for sure": Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay weighs in on her friendship with Katie Maloney

On the April 5 episode of her podcast Scheananigans, Scheana Shay spoke about her friendship with Katie Maloney, which reportedly went through rough patches in season 10. Shay explained how she initially thought that their relationship was in a better place after season 10, but Katie's recent comments about her on the Vanderpump Rules After Show changed the dynamic of the friendship. She said,

"Then what’s interesting is I see all of the things she was saying about me around the same time, whether it was interviews or the After Show … It’s been upsetting for sure."

Her comment referred to Katie's After Show remark about the former, where she called Scheana a male sympathizer for siding with Tom Schwartz, when Katie had a rift with him, and then having a soft spot for Sandoval. This took place during an episode that aired on March 5.

Apart from where she stands with Katie, Scheana also spoke of her relationship with Ariana and addressed the rumors of her separation from her husband Brock Davis.

What did Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay say about her differences with Katie Maloney?

Scheana Shay first referred to the times when she thought she and Katie were in a good place. She explained that she believed so because she was invited to Katie's Christmas party, which was an intimate affair, as she had invited "less than 10" people, and Scheana was one of them.

She then spoke about how she had been putting efforts into bettering her relationship with Katie prior to her After Show comments.

"I’ve been genuinely trying to work on rebuilding that friendship … I even had cut someone out of my life who she was having a major issue with last year just to prove to her, ‘I’m trying to be loyal to you. I’m trying to respect you and your boundaries,’ and then she goes and makes these comments."

Scheana Shay then also pointed out the times when Katie allegedly "talked sh*t" about her on Nick Viall's podcast. Scheana said she couldn't understand why Katie invited her to her inner circle just to crack jokes about her behind her back. Clarifying what she thinks of their friendship now, Scheana said,

"It’s like, ‘Well I don’t know if I can trust you' because someone who does that behind my back is not someone I can genuinely trust as a friend. I think genuine friends cheer you on publicly and privately so I do now question things."

What did Katie Maloney say about Scheana Shay on Vanderpump Rules After Show?

Katie Maloney was asked what she thought of Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval's friendship on the March 5 episode of VPR After Show. She said,

"The thing I have understood about Scheana is that she is kind of a male sympathizer. Not kind of. She is a male sympathizer."

Katie then gave reasoning to her statement by explaining that Scheana Shay chose to side with Tom Schwartz when she was going through a divorce with him. She then recalled Scheana's soft spot for Tom Sandoval post his scandal with Ariana Madix.

Post Scandoval, in support of Ariana, Scheana and Katie stopped talking to Sandoval. However, she reportedly couldn't stop herself from getting emotional when she was paired with him for a meditation on a group trip they took to Lake Tahoe.

She immediately texted Ariana and assured her that despite her soft spot for Sandoval, she wasn't going to break her decision of not talking to him. Referring to the incident, Katie said,

"I think it is kind of ridiculous. The being conflicted over missing a person again who doesn’t exist....This is just an observation. There’s something about male validation that she really seeks out."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11, air on Bravo, on Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET.