In Southern Hospitality season 2, Emmy Sharrett was promoted to assistant general manager on episode 9, which aired on Thursday, February 8. Previously a VIP server, Sharrett's rise to AGM sparked controversy with VIP manager Maddi Reese.

In an interview with US Weekly ahead of season 2, Maddi alleged that Emmy betrayed her for her job. In Emmy's interview with the same outlet, which was published on February 8, 2024, the star replied:

"It wasn’t betrayal. It was gradually over time, Maddi stopped doing the responsibility of her job."

Sharrett insisted her advancement was earned on merit alone, not through any act of disloyalty towards colleagues. The situation sheds light on the sometimes delicate balance between ambition and allegiance that plays out in the demanding sphere of hospitality.

Emmy Sharrett's promotion sparks debate on loyalty and ambition in Southern Hospitality

The announcement of Emmy Sharrett as the new AGM in Southern Hospitality was a moment of significant tension at Republic Garden & Lounge. This new role placed her above both Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley, another VIP manager, in the club's hierarchy.

The reaction from Maddi and Joe was one of disbelief and frustration, with Maddi vocally expressing doubts about Emmy's qualifications for the AGM position. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Maddi Reese expressed feelings of betrayal:

“I definitely feel a little betrayed by her.”

In the wake of the promotion, Emmy Sharrett maintained her stance and told US Weekly that her ascent to AGM was not an act of betrayal but a necessary evolution in her career, driven by her commitment to the club's success and a gap in leadership. Emmy explained:

“I genuinely did not think that I was going to be a leader in any capacity. And the next thing I know, all these girls were looking to me to get stuff done. I just over time became that leader.”

Despite the controversy, Emmy views her new role at Southern Hospitality as an opportunity to contribute more significantly to the club's operations and to mentor her team in a positive direction.

Emmy's journey to the role of AGM in Southern Hospitality was marked by her increasing involvement in the operational aspects of Republic Garden & Lounge.

Over the summer of 2023, as Maddi Reese shifted her focus towards building her DJ career, Emmy found herself naturally stepping into a leadership vacuum. Emmy recalled this, stating:

“I’m like, ‘Why am I doing all this work if I don’t have this title?’ People were just like, ‘You’d be phenomenal as a VIP manager.’ And I’m like, ‘You know what, we don’t even really have one right now, so why not try and be one?’”

She continued:

“Maddi’s priorities were less and less about Republic…You cannot be managing a company while DJing all over while you’re trying to grow that career. It’s just not possible. So with that expanding, I could just see it being an easy way for her to let VIP manager go and pursue that…But I think a big part of it was her ego got in the way.”

Maddi Reese, feeling sidelined by the promotion, grappled with the implications for her own career and her relationship with Emmy. The tension between Maddi and Emmy highlights the challenges of navigating personal ambitions and professional relationships within a competitive setting.

Will Kulp, Emmy's boyfriend, weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Maddi's lack of focus on her managerial duties was a contributing factor to the change in leadership.

“I also think that the only person Maddi should feel betrayed by is herself because she’s the one who dropped the ball," said Will.

This perspective introduces a narrative of responsibility and accountability, framing Emmy's promotion as a consequence of Maddi's shifting priorities rather than a deliberate act of betrayal in Southern Hospitality season 2.

The story of Emmy Sharrett's promotion at Republic Garden & Lounge offers valuable insights into the realities of career progression, leadership, and the impact of personal relationships on professional environments.

