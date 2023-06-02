Jackie Miller James GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $100,000 for mom influencer suffering from brain aneurysm 

California-based Instagram influencer Jackie Miller James suffered a brain aneurysm at nine months pregnant. An emergency C-section and simultaneous brain surgery resulted in the successful birth of her baby girl, but Jackie is still in a medically induced coma.

The 35-year-old influencer had suffered an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury. She was immediately rushed to the hospital by her husband, Austin. Jackie's newborn baby remained in the NICU for 12 days, after which she was reunited with her mother, who was still in a coma.

The image depicts the first time Jackie's daughter was reunited with her mother, who was still in a coma (Image via/gofundme.com)

On May 31, Jackie Miller James' sisters, Nicelle and Natalie Miller, set up a GoFundMe page with a target of $250,000. At the time of this article's writing, the fundraiser has raised around $134,000 to support Jacki's family and friends to secure her with the highest level of care. Her sisters wrote that the funds would help cover significant outside costs. The page reads:

"In addition to what insurance can cover, the family has been advised to expect significant outside costs related to speech therapy, physical therapy, home modifications, and alternative therapies once we realize the severity of her deficits".

They also said that unused funds, if any, will be donated to similar charities or families in need.

Jackie Miller James turned to influencing because of her love for the world of cosmetics

Jackie Miller James has over 28,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posted beauty and lifestyle tips. Some of her content included tips on what skincare to wear under makeup, how to create voluminous waves of hair, hacks for the best-air-dried waves, and the best sunscreens to wear under makeup.

Jackie Miller James was a professional backup dancer in New York for five years before a back injury forced her to move out of the profession when she was 25 years old. She later worked for a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon for six years before leaving to become a full-time beauty and lifestyle influencer, citing her love for the world of cosmetics as the reason for her career shift.

In 2019, Jackie Miller James met Alabama native Austin James through online dating, and three years later, in April 2022, the couple tied the knot in a Green Valley, Fairfield wedding. According to their online wedding invitation, their marriage was dubbed "A Little Bit Cali + A Little Bit Country."

She announced her pregnancy to social media on January 9, 2023, in an Instagram reel titled, "Baby James Coming May 2023". In the following weeks, she posted regular updates on her pregnancy. Her last post, on May 19, was a series of photos featuring her baby bump, including a hilarious picture of her with a burger on top of her bump.

Jackie is expected to remain in the hospital for months to come

According to Nicelle and Natalie Miller, if Jackie and her baby were brought in a few minutes late, the consequences would've been fatal for both of them. Jackie Miller James underwent five different brain procedures and is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and in the hospital for months.

Jackie's husband, Austin, and her family have not left side since the incident and continue to navigate the responsibility of taking care of the newborn baby while at the same time fighting to keep Jackie alive. The sisters added that they were optimistic that the influencer can beat the odds by surrounding her with the correct specialists and methods of therapy.

