Jacques Chassaing x Adidas Forum 84 Hi "Blizzard Warning" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Adidas Forum 84 Hi is making a comeback in collaboration with the famous sports shoe designer, Jacques Chassaing. Forum 84 Hi is one of the classic high-top sneaker models from Adidas which has a huge fanbase. The sneaker model was first introduced in the 80s by the brand as a basketball sneaker and still, the shoe has got it charms.

In addition to being a basketball shoe, Forum 84 Hi has high demand as a lifestyle shoe as well. The official release date of Jacques Chassaing x Adidas Forum 84 Hi “Blizzard Warning” sneakers is not out yet. The pricing detail is also not confirmed yet. However, it can be expected that the shoe will be available via the official website of Adidas soon.

Jacques Chassaing x Adidas Forum 84 Hi “Blizzard Warning” sneakers will come in men's sizes

Jacques Chassaing x Adidas Forum 84 Hi “Blizzard Warning” (Image via BSTN)

Before getting into the details of the new Jacques Chassaing x Adidas Forum 84 Hi “Blizzard Warning” sneakers, let's talk about its designer. Jacques Chassaing is a renowned sports shoe designer who has made significant contributions to the world of sports and street fashion. He is often referred to as the father of modern running and basketball sneakers.

Chassaing has worked with Adidas for many years and has held various positions within the company, including Head of Footwear Creation and VP of Design. Chassaing has always been interested in pushing the boundaries of what is possible with sneaker design, and he has often drawn inspiration from unexpected places.

Chassaing's designs are characterized by their boldness, originality, and attention to detail. Jacques Chassaing's most recent work in collaboration with the silhouette Adidas Forum 84 Hi that he designed in the early 1980s evokes the anarchic spirit of the brisk winds that blow across New York City.

The latest version, "Blizzard Warning," combines high-end design and symbolic meaning. This high top is crafted from white leather in honor of the season's hallmark color. The suede midsole and mudguard retain their original 1984 texture with a flash of light cream highlights. On the back of each sneaker, the letters "BL2RD" are sewn in a riot of color with red, yellow, and blue thread.

However, the design is pushed into winter grandeur by the metallic silver accents on the trademark 3-Stripes with the "FRM84" embossed on the upper strap. The collar, heel tab, and lining are all jet black, providing a striking contrast that anchors the shoe. Additional eye candy comes in the form of an NBA Jacquard print on the upper heel and quarter panel.

In addition to all these cool design elements, this high-top sneaker features a chunky design with an X-ankle design for added support. The sneaker has been modernized with an adjustable strap and a durable rubber outsole. The shoe also has been updated with premium materials, including soft leather and shaggy suede, for a more luxurious feel.

Among many high-top sneakers in the current market, Adidas Forum 84 Hi is one of the top choices. This model has got classic features of Adidas, a modern outlook, and a comfortable fit which have made the model a top Adidas shoe. As no official details have been disclosed by the brand, sneakerheads need to wait and keep an eye on the official website.