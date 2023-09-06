Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how his nieces inspired him to write kids' book

Jake Gyllenhaal is arguably one of the most popular actors of our generation. From Nightcrawler to Brokeback Mountain, the Oscar-nominated actor has rarely shied away from a difficult role.

However, there is so much more to the brilliant actor than meets the eye. Apart from many other facades, Gyllenhaal is also an extremely dedicated uncle, so much so that it took him to another line of creativity- a children's book author.

Yes, Jake Gyllenhaal has come out with a new children’s book titled The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles, which he co-authored with Greta Caruso. It was illustrated by Dan Santat. The 48-page book is "Uncle Jake's" way of looking at the unique relationship he shares with his two nieces, the daughters of fellow actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

Before the book's release on September 5, 2023, Gyllenhaal spoke with ABC News about his inspiration behind it and how he wanted to explore this much-neglected relationship between uncles and their nephews and nieces.

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals he "just loved the idea to write a book about a relationship that there aren't really any books written about"

Expand Tweet

Jake Gyllenhaal's nieces may be past the child phase, but the experience was surely one that Uncle Jake still cherishes. The two nieces to whom he dedicated this book are currently 16 and 11. However, they continue to share their bond with their famous uncle.

When asked why he decided to write this book, he resorted to telling ABC News about his nieces and how they were the prime inspiration behind it.

"I mean, first of all, I love my nieces. They're just incredible humans. And when my first niece was born, you know, I was sort of like, “I'm becoming an uncle. Like, oh, I get to be Uncle Jake forever!” And then I was like, “What does that mean?” You know?" he said.

"Particularly because she was an infant. But I think what I started to learn was it really meant whatever she wanted it to mean, you know? That became kind of what me being an uncle was and that it's individual to all of us. But I just loved the idea, also, that to write a book about a relationship that there aren't really any books written about," he continued.

Jake Gyllenhaal also expanded on his relationship with his nieces when ABC News asked him about the same.

"For me, being there for them in whatever way I can, acknowledging the things they're going through, both good and bad. To know also that as they grow older, I'll be someone they can come to if they ever need any outside advice, even with their parents, which you know is a really important position for an uncle or an aunt to be for their niece or nephew, so that they can grow and go through their own secret society of aunts and uncles and become great aunts themselves one day," he said.

Expand Tweet

So it seems that Jake Gyllenhaal has truly touched on a topic that he can completely relate to and has delivered an honest book that speaks about things that are not often at the center of children's stories.

The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles is now available for sale.