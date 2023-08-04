Jamie Webster 2024 Liverpool Sefton Park Show: How to buy tickets and all you need to know

British singer-songwriter Jamie Webster has excited his fans after sharing details of a highly-anticipated Grand show at Liverpool, Sefton Park, scheduled for July 12, 2024. The performance promises to be a spectacular event, following on from his previously announced run of 2023 UK tour dates.

Webster also excited fans by announcing the release of his forthcoming album, titled 10 For The People. Fans can expect to get their hands on the new music on February 2, 2024, via Modern Sky UK. This album marks the talented musician's third full-length release,

He shared a statement about the album, saying:

“This next album is specifically for the people, it’s brimming with stories, lessons, and calls to action. It’s about making people feel like they’re not alone...It will evoke a lot of questions about what is actually going on today. I’m literally just highlighting a lot of tales and scenarios of different people that will speak of wider injustice.”

Tickets for the Liverpool show are now available via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $29 to $39. The presale for the grand show in Sefton Park will go live on Friday, August 11, at 9 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Jamie Webster's Grand show at Liverpool, Sefton Park, will be followed by his previously-announced tour

Jamie Webster will kick off the scheduled tour with his Bristol concert, scheduled to take place on November 5, 2023. After performing across the UK, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a Grand show at Sefton Park, Liverpool in Dublin on July 12, 2024.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

November 5, 2023 - Bristol, SWX

November 6, 2023 - Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

November 8, 2023 - Newcastle, City Hall

November 9, 2023 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

November 10, 2023 - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

November 12, 2023 - Manchester, Albert Hall

November 16, 2023 - Belfast, Telegraph Building

November 17, 2023 - Dublin, Olympia

November 19, 2023 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Grand Show

July 12, 2024- Sefton Park, Liverpool

The show announcement also comes with news of the 10 For The People album, which will include the following tracks:

Better Day’ (feat. Brooke Coombe)

Voice Of The Voiceless

Lovers In The Supermarket

Dolly Bird

Fickle Fran’ (feat. Billy Bragg)

Looking Good

Sing Your Tears

The Boy (Chapter 1)

The Girl (Chapter 2)

Something To Eat

How Do You Sleep At Night?

Jamie Webster is a British singer and songwriter, who rose to fame with his first album, We Get By, which came out in 2020. It received praise from the audience for its emotional and resonating lyrics.

Webster has also been nominated for a few awards, including the Sound Music Award for Best Live Act in 2022.

He was the very first artist to reach the top position in the newly established UK Official Folk Album Charts, surpassing Laura Marling, Kate Rusby, and Levellers. Additionally, in October 2020, a live album, titled Boss, featuring Webster performing soccer-related songs also achieved a place in the top 10 of the folk chart.

Overall, Jamie Webster is a rising singer and songwriter in the British music scene. His first album made him famous and helped him receive various nominations now, fans are awaiting his upcoming new album 10 For The People.