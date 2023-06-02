Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Janelle Monáe confirmed on May 31, 2023, that she would begin The Age of Pleasure Tour 2023 in North America. This album is in support of the singer’s upcoming studio album, The Age of Pleasure. The tour will start on August 30 in Seattle and conclude on October 18 in Los Angeles including 26 cities. Fans can purchase the Tickets as they go on sale on June 7, 2023, at 10 am local time on the Ticketmaster website.

There are some presale options beginning on June 1 with different access codes as well as a Live Nation ticket pre-sale commencing on June 5. Fans can find more information on Janelle Monáe’s website or Ticketmaster for the tickets. They can check out tickets when they go on sale and also buy them on the StubHub website.

The StubHub website orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program and it’s a secondary market ticketing platform. The prices there can vary from the face value depending on demand.

Janelle Monáe’s latest album The Age of Pleasure is the first album after 5 years and is set to release on June 9. The lead track Lipstick Lover has already been garnering love from fans.

Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The tour destination also includes shows in Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Montreal, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and others. Here are the dates and venues for the Janelle Monaé 2023 Tour:

August 30 – WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA

August 31 – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC

September 2 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Portland, OR

September 6 – The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

September 7 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

September 9 – The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

September 11 – Armory, Minneapolis, MN

September 13 – Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

September 14 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

September 17 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

September 18 – The Met, Philadelphia, PA

September 20 – Mtelus, Montreal, QC

September 21 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

September 24 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

September 26 – Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY

September 28 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY

October 2 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

October 3 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

October 4 – Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

October 6 – Fox Theatre Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

October 9 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX

October 10 – Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

October 11 – Moody Amphitheater, Austin, TX

October 15 – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

October 17 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

October 18 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood, CA

More on Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure

The Age of Pleasure will be released on June 9, 2023, by Atlantic Records. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Janelle Monáe mentioned that the record is inspired by the sounds of the Black diaspora of then and now. The album was inspired by Monáe's friends and community of folks from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, the Caribbean, Atlanta, L.A., and Chicago.

The Hidden Figures star also shared how weathering the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to better appreciate the community. She said that it’s a theme that inspired The Age of Pleasure.

Janelle Monáe also added that it’s beautiful that the album is titled The Age of Pleasure as it recenters the singer. Janelle noted that it wasn't just an album but something that led the artist to change her whole lifestyle.

The lead track of the upcoming album's Lipstick Lover video recently gained traction and Janelle Monáe a clean version of the video as well. The original video garnered over 1.7 million views on YouTube. Janelle Monáe also shared that after much back and forth and private court dates she decided to release the clean version of Lipstick Lover against her will.

Janelle Monáe tweeted that she added 100 more pixels by hand and asked fans to watch the original video. The original video is also available on the artist’s YouTube channel.

