Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 18, 2024, to October 5, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be a continuation of the singer's tour of the same name in 2023, which ended on October 28, 2023.

The tour will feature supporting performances by Hailey Whitters and Lauren Alaina as well as Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver. Jason Aldean announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on November 27, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from November 28, 2023, and can be accessed exclusively by members of the Jason Aldean official fan club, Aldean Army. Registration for said fan club is available from the singer's socials or via his official website.

General tickets for the tour will be available from December 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the aforementioned official website or via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for selected dates of the tour, which includes the second New York concert on July 12, 2024, the July 13, 2024, concert in New Jersey, and the August 2, 2024, concert in Pennsylvania will go on sale from December 15, 2023 at 10:00 am local time instead. The prices have not been announced.

Jason Aldean Highway Desperado 2024 Tour dates

Jason Aldean launched his Highway Desperado tour in 2023 in support of his newest studio album of the same name, Highway Desperado. which was released after the tour on November 3, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 14 on the Australian album chart and number 19 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The North America centered tour itself has been extremely successful, with an average revenue estimated to be around the million figure per concert. Now the singer is extending the tour into 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Jason Aldean Highway Desperado 2024 Tour is given below:

May 18, 2024 – Thackerville, Oklahoma at WinStar World Casino and Resort

July 11, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 12, 2024– Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13, 2024– Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25, 2024– Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

July 26, 2024– Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 1, 2024– Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 2, 2024– Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 3, 2024 – Scranton, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 8, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

August 10, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024– Mt. Pleasant, Michigan at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

August 17, 2024– East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

August 24, 2024– Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 25, 2024– Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 29, 2024– Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

August 30, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

September 5, 2024– Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 6, 2024– Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 7, 2024– Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

September 12, 2024– Lincoln, California at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

September 20, 2024– Sparks, Nevada at Nugget Event Center

September 21, 2024 – Laughlin, Nevada – Laughlin Event Center

October 5, 2024 – Macon, Georgia at Macon Amphitheater

Jason Aldean is best known for his fourth studio album, My Kinda Party, which was released on November 2, 2010. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also won the Album of the Year award at the 2011 CMA Awards.