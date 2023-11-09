Jeff Rosenstock North American tour 2023-24: Where to get tickets, dates, venues & more

On November 8, 2023, Jeff Rosenstock announced a new tour in support of his latest album HELLMODE. As per the announcement, the HELLMODE tour, named after his latest album, is scheduled to be held from November 25, 2023, to April 13, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.
In the announcement on Instagram, Jeff Rosenstock said the tour will include performances by Sidney Gish and Gladie, among others. Presale for the tour will be available from November 9, 2023, and can be accessed via Live Nation with the code BACKSTAGE. General tickets will be available from November 10, 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.
Jeff Rosenstock 2024 tour dates
Jeff Rosenstock was originally scheduled to begin his HELLMODE album tour in September but had to reschedule the dates due to a COVID-19 infection. The singer will wrap up the first leg of the North America tour on December 17, 2023.
Subsequent to the first North American tour leg, Jeff Rosenstock will embark on a brief UK and Ireland, which will run from January 30, 2024, to February 14, 2024. After wrapping up the UK tour, the singer will embark on the second half of his North American tour.
The full list of dates and venues for Jeff Rosenstock's North America tour is given below:
- November 25, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren
- November 27, 2023 – Santa Fe, New Mexico, at Meow Wolf
- November 28, 2023 – El Paso, Texas, at Lowbrow Palace
- November 30, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Paper Tiger
- December 1, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Empire Garage
- December 2, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
- December 3, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at The Vanguard
- December 5, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Summit
- December 7, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell
- December 8, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Treefort Music Hall
- December 10, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall
- December 11, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox
- December 14, 2023 – Reno, Nevada, at The Holland Project
- December 15, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at The Regency Ballroom
- December 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Novo
- December 17, 2023 – San Diego, California, at The Observatory North Park
- March 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History
- March 21, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Beanfield Theatre
- March 22, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario, at Brass Monkey
- March 23, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at The Song and Dance
- March 24, 2024 – Burlington, Vermont, at Higher Ground Ballroom
- March 26, 2024 – Portland, Maine at State Theatre
- March 27, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island, at Fete Music Hall
- March 29, 2024 – Jersey City, New Jersey, at White Eagle Hall
- March 30, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Ram’s Head Live
- April 1, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Mr. Small’s Theatre
- April 2, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Asbury Hall
- April 4, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at The Roxy at Mahall’s
- April 5, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at The King of Clubs
- April 6, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky, at Headliners Music Hall
- April 7, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Delmar Hall
- April 9, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theatre
- April 10, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin, at Majestic Theatre
- April 11, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed
- April 12, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at The Pyramid Scheme
- April 13, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Majestic
The list of dates and venues for the Jeff Rosenstock UK and Ireland tour is also given below:
- January 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Button Factory
- January 31, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Ulster Sports Club
- February 2, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at The Mash House
- February 3, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at QMU
- February 4, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Club Academy (Manchester Academy)
- February 6, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Project House
- February 7, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Rescue Rooms
- February 8, 2024 – Cardiff(Wales), UK at Clwb Ifor Bach
- February 10, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at The Castle & Falcon
- February 11, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at Marble Factory
- February 13, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at CHALK
- February 14, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Ballroom
Jeff Rosenstock is best known for his third solo album, Post-, which was released on January 1, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.