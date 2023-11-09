Jeff Rosenstock North American tour 2023-24: Where to get tickets, dates, venues & more

On November 8, 2023, Jeff Rosenstock announced a new tour in support of his latest album HELLMODE. As per the announcement, the HELLMODE tour, named after his latest album, is scheduled to be held from November 25, 2023, to April 13, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

In the announcement on Instagram, Jeff Rosenstock said the tour will include performances by Sidney Gish and Gladie, among others. Presale for the tour will be available from November 9, 2023, and can be accessed via Live Nation with the code BACKSTAGE. General tickets will be available from November 10, 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Jeff Rosenstock 2024 tour dates

Jeff Rosenstock was originally scheduled to begin his HELLMODE album tour in September but had to reschedule the dates due to a COVID-19 infection. The singer will wrap up the first leg of the North America tour on December 17, 2023.

Subsequent to the first North American tour leg, Jeff Rosenstock will embark on a brief UK and Ireland, which will run from January 30, 2024, to February 14, 2024. After wrapping up the UK tour, the singer will embark on the second half of his North American tour.

The full list of dates and venues for Jeff Rosenstock's North America tour is given below:

November 25, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren

November 27, 2023 – Santa Fe, New Mexico, at Meow Wolf

November 28, 2023 – El Paso, Texas, at Lowbrow Palace

November 30, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Paper Tiger

December 1, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Empire Garage

December 2, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

December 3, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at The Vanguard

December 5, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Summit

December 7, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell

December 8, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Treefort Music Hall

December 10, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall

December 11, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

December 14, 2023 – Reno, Nevada, at The Holland Project

December 15, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at The Regency Ballroom

December 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Novo

December 17, 2023 – San Diego, California, at The Observatory North Park

March 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

March 21, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Beanfield Theatre

March 22, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario, at Brass Monkey

March 23, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at The Song and Dance

March 24, 2024 – Burlington, Vermont, at Higher Ground Ballroom

March 26, 2024 – Portland, Maine at State Theatre

March 27, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island, at Fete Music Hall

March 29, 2024 – Jersey City, New Jersey, at White Eagle Hall

March 30, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Ram’s Head Live

April 1, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Mr. Small’s Theatre

April 2, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Asbury Hall

April 4, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at The Roxy at Mahall’s

April 5, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at The King of Clubs

April 6, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky, at Headliners Music Hall

April 7, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Delmar Hall

April 9, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theatre

April 10, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin, at Majestic Theatre

April 11, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed

April 12, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at The Pyramid Scheme

April 13, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Majestic

The list of dates and venues for the Jeff Rosenstock UK and Ireland tour is also given below:

January 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Button Factory

January 31, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Ulster Sports Club

February 2, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at The Mash House

February 3, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at QMU

February 4, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Club Academy (Manchester Academy)

February 6, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Project House

February 7, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Rescue Rooms

February 8, 2024 – Cardiff(Wales), UK at Clwb Ifor Bach

February 10, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at The Castle & Falcon

February 11, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at Marble Factory

February 13, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at CHALK

February 14, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Ballroom

Jeff Rosenstock is best known for his third solo album, Post-, which was released on January 1, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.