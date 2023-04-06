Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the JS crew gets ready for Family Fun Day, although not everyone’s partaking in the fun. Angelina stays back to welcome a loved one, who is set to join her in the upcoming episode.

The synopsis of season 6 episode 11 reads:

"The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City - and settle in for an extended summer stay at the Shore."

Tune in on Thursday, April 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 on MTV.

A "new Vinny" will greet viewers in the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6

In the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6, the cast is getting ready to make their way to Las Vegas. However, Angelina decides to sit out the Family Fun Day to welcome her significant other on the trip. In a promo uploaded to social media, Vinny and Pauly D talk about Angelina’s new “beau,” and Pauly states that he thinks she’s doing it to make Vinny Guadagnino jealous.

DJ Pauly D further states:

"Man, oh man. It’s going to be interesting for sure."

When he suggests that this may be Angelina’s tactic to make him jealous, Vinny responds by saying that “everything Angelina does” is to make him jealous. He states that it hasn’t been too long since she gave him a lap dance and adds that he doesn’t know anything about this guy and doesn’t want it to be weird.

In his confessional, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member, who feels that the "Math ain’t really mathing," explains:

"Angelina for the last like 6 months has been saying like ‘I’m single.’ Saying that she has feelings for me. But she’s with this guy like i know they didn’t meet like yesterday so you know what I’m saying."

While in conversation with Pauly, the two discuss that neither of them is going to tell the guy about Vinny and Angelina, although they are aware that Mike would do so. The MTV show welcomes Angelina’s beau as “Vinny 2.0” since his name is Vinny Tortorella, as Angelina greets him at the hotel. She states in her confessional that it feels “so good” to have her man there with her, adding:

"This is something that I need at this point in my life. It’s like, I didn’t feel loved in my past relationship. I mean like, I would literally wear lingerie and walk around the house half naked and like he wouldn’t even look at me."

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member adds that she is now in a relationship where her partner likes to be intimate with her and often tells her how beautiful she is. She adds that Vinny cannot keep his hands off of her and states that being in a relationship with Tortorella is a “different world” for her. Angelina further explains that it feels good to be loved by someone.

