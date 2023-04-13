Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 12 release date, air time and plot

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Deena wants to make a speech, but Jenni isn’t on board and doesn’t want anyone to ever bring up the idea of speeches ever.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Angelina's new man arrives just in time for her divorce party; Snooki burns Ang's wedding dress. Pauly takes everyone to one of the most haunted houses ever; Deena makes it clear she's not afraid of JWOWW."

Tune in on Thursday, April 13, at 8 pm ET to watch episode 12 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 on MTV.

All about the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

In the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, the cast meets Vinnie 2.0 for the first time since he joined Angelina in New Orleans. However, it appears that not everything is going as planned because in the preview clip shared on social media, Angelina and Deana are seen fighting.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore Jerzdays at 8p on @mtv! on the next #jsfamilyvacation , the fam's vacation finally takes a turnJerzdays at 8p on @mtv! on the next #jsfamilyvacation, the fam's vacation finally takes a turn 😳 Jerzdays at 8p on @mtv! https://t.co/qFXCTW77RU

In the clip, the cast members are seen toasting Angelina’s divorce party but she adds in a confessional that “this could be really bad.” The cast is then seen making their way to the Metairie Cemetery, where Snooki burns her co-stars' previous wedding dress while chanting “burn the dress.”

In the following scene, the female cast members are seen getting into a fight with Deana and Angelina on opposite sides of it, while Snookie tells either one of them to “stop it b*tch”.

In another clip of the upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode, Deana, Snookie, and JWOWW are seen having a conversation about the divorce party in a public restroom. Deana tells the group that she thinks they should make a redemption speech and that she has one prepared.

In a confessional, JWOWW said:

"The word speech just should not ever be brought up again. I am, see I’m stressing right now. I have PTSD."

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore

an all-new episode of everybody say hi, Meanaan all-new episode of #jsfamilyvacation tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! everybody say hi, Meana 👋✨an all-new episode of #jsfamilyvacation tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! https://t.co/NPfvPToiio

Deana adds that she wrote a speech that Angelina will love and that the speech is about the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members loving her.

JWOWW further adds that she’s getting nervous and continues to stress about how bad the idea is. This seems to annoy Deana, who tells her to “shut the f*ck up.” However, when JWOWW tells her not to talk to her in that manner, the cast member states that she’s “only joking.”

She further tells JWOWW not to get mad at her and tells her to calm down before stating that she’s not afraid of her. Deana tells her not to “sh*t her” and the two get into it while Snookie stands around.

This further annoys the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast member who called Deana, Meana in her confessional and states that she will punch her as her fellow cast member continues to tell her to calm down and not get mad.

Tune in on Thursday, April 13, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 on MTV.

