Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 3, titled Lake Jersey, will air on MTV this Thursday, February 9 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded to Philo and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

Episode 3 of the popular series will showcase a very intense fight between Angelina and Mike after the former messaged each of his Cornhole tournament competitors. In a promo, Mike accuses Angelina of "throwing him off his game" and calls her out for being "toxic."

Angelina can also be seen slapping someone in the promo, although it is not revealed who got into a physical alteration with her.

Angelina will get flirty in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 3

MTV's description of episode 3, titled Toxic Shots Syndrome, reads,

"An ordinary day at the lake is filled with boating, drinking, fighting, lap dancing and a revelation that leaves the roomies speechless."

This week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina will flirt with Vinny and hint at a future relationship. She also sits at his face, in a preview, in front of everybody. The cast will also discuss each other's s*x lives, much to the disgust of Jenni.

Mike and Vinny will admit that they once had a threes*me. The cast will help Mike prepare for his tournament and enjoy a fun day at the lake. It has also been hinted that a revelation made by a cast member will leave others "speechless."

Recap of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 2

MTV's description of the episode, titled Sliding Into DMs reads,

"Snooki turns Deena, Angelina and JWoww into a cheer squad; Mike channels Rocky as he trains for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships, but Angelina inadvertently jeopardizes his chance for the win; the fam heads south for the big event."

Last week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike was seen preparing for his Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championship but was defeated twice by his own friends. Vinny tried to help him by taking him to the Philadelphia Museum of Art stairs, where Rocky was shot, but Mike was more concerned with eating food than training.

Mike also shocked Vinny by saying that the Earth is flat and that the only reason people have an "assumption" that the Earth is round is because of collective consciousness. Vinny joked that Mike must not be getting enough oxygen in his brain to let it go.

Meanwhile, Snooki helped the other girls train for their upcoming cheerleading stint, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Angelina had a tough time learning the steps but did teach Snooki's daughter how to twerk.

Angelina decided to distract the other competitors and followed every account that was mentioned in the Cornhole tournament's. She then messaged them to learn about their strategy and made plans to meet some of them. Mike was shocked to learn this as he now knows that other people are talking badly about his game.

Vinny joked about the situation by saying that Angelina was going to score more than Mike. Angelina revealed that she just wanted to throw them "off their game," but Mike still got upset with her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 features several friends traveling across the USA trying to enjoy their summer, all while dealing with multiple fights and trying to find romance. The show airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes