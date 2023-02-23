Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 5 release date and air time on MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is back with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the cast members will sit and reminisce about the good old days and remember how they were originally scouted for the MTV show.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Mike wants to win it all, Prickly Elder wants to go to bed, Snooki wants to start a fire, and Angelina wants Vinny. But what does Vinny want?"

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 will air on Thursday, February 23, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Cast members share how they ended up on the show in the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore

don't miss an all-new and the rest was Jerzstorydon't miss an all-new #jsfamilyvacation tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! and the rest was Jerzstory 👏don't miss an all-new #jsfamilyvacation tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! https://t.co/ZN2IsPzrIK

In the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, titled Get Your Sack in The Hole, the cast talk about how they came to be on the show. In a promo uploaded to social media, Snookie, Vinny, Mike, and more discuss their casting stories.

Pauly D explains that he was an EMT trying to be a firefighter before he decided to appear on the reality show, adding that he got a call to go to Jersey Shore for 30 days. He then proceeds to ask the other cast members how they heard about the show.

Deena said that she was in Brooklyn in a nightclub when someone tapped on her shoulder and handed her a card and told her to “come tomorrow.” In her initial introductory video of the show all those years ago, Deena described herself as the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.

Meanwhile, Pauly D shared that he got a phone call asking him to be on a reality show since they liked the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast member’s look and wanted to get a peek at a day in his life. He added:

"They came to my house and were like this kid is the real deal."

Vinny, on the other hand, revealed that a friend of his sent him an application for the show, and when he filled it out, he felt like he didn’t check any of the boxes as he didn’t have any tattoos, a tan or muscles. He added that he was a “guido.” In his introductory clip, he said that most people would consider Italian-Americans to be stupid, but he went to school and graduated college. He said:

"That doesn’t shy away from saying that I don’t have fun at night."

Mike, who was the first male cast member on the show, said that he had just gotten out of rehab for the first time when the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member’s father had told him that he was going to kick him out of the house. It was during that time when someone told him that MTV was casting for a reality show.

In a confessional, Vinny said:

"Back in the day when we started this crazy journey, I had no idea that it was going to turn into my whole life."

Deena added that she did not know what she was getting herself into back then, but it was a blessing. Snooki added that she was happy that she got to do a show, but she never could have imagined that they would still be friends.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 5 is set to air on Thursday, February 23, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes