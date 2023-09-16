Jessie Murph World Tour Dates 2023-24: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more

Jessie Murph, an American singer-songwriter, will embark on her world tour in September. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist hailing from Alabama is all set to serenade her fans worldwide with her live performances. Jessie Murph has already been making waves with her new songs, and now she has announced the world tour dates.

The schedule for the tour includes stops in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Also, fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to witness Jessie Murph's powerful live performances for a long time, and now their demand has been fulfilled.

The presale for the tour will go on sale at 12 p.m. local time on September 29, while the general sale will go on sale on September 22 at 12 p.m. local time.

All tickets can be purchased via Jessie Murph's official website (www.jessiemurph.com). Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Jessie Murph's world tour will begin in New Orleans and end in Dublin

Jessie Murph will kick off the tour with her New Orleans concert, scheduled for September 13, 2023. After performing in multiple cities worldwide, the singer will finally wrap up her brief tour with a final concert in Dublin on February 20, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the Jessie Murph's tour:

September 13, 2023, at Joy Theater - New Orleans, Louisiana

September 15, 2023, at Avalon Brewing Company - Birmingham, Alabama

September 16, 2023, at Marathon Music Works - Nashville, Tennessee

September 19, 2023, at House of Blues Houston - Houston, Texas

September 20, 2023, at House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, Texas

September 21, 2023, at Emo's Austin - Austin, Texas

September 23, 2023, at The Van Buren - Phoenix, Arizona

September 24, 2023, at Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, Nevada

September 26, 2023, at House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, California

September 28, 2023, at The Observatory - Santa Ana, California

September 29, 2023, at The Novo - Los Angeles, California

October 3, 2023, at Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Oregon

October 4, 2023, at The Showbox - Seattle, Washington

October 6, 2023, at The Complex - Salt Lake City, Utah

October 7, 2023, at Gothic Theatre - Denver, Colorado

October 8, 2023, at Gothic Theatre - Denver, Colorado

October 10, 2023, at The Pageant - St. Louis, Missouri

October 11, 2023, at The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, Missouri

October 13, 2023, at First Avenue - Minneapolis, Minnesota

October 14, 2023, at House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, Illinois

October 15, 2023, at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, Indiana

October 17, 2023, at Kemba Live - Columbus, Ohio

October 18, 2023, at Stage AE - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 20, 2023, at House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, Ohio

October 21, 2023, at Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, Michigan

October 22, 2023, at Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada

October 24, 2023, at Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, Canada

October 26, 2023, at House of Blues Boston - Boston, Massachusetts

October 28, 2023, at Terminal 5 - New York, New York

October 29, 2023, at Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 31, 2023, at 9:30 Club - Washington, District of Columbia

November 1, 2023, at 9:30 Club - Washington, District of Columbia

November 3, 2023, at The Ritz - Raleigh, North Carolina

November 4, 2023, at The Fillmore - Charlotte, North Carolina

November 5, 2023, at The Eastern - Atlanta, Georgia

November 8, 2023, at Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, Florida

November 10, 2023, at The Beacham - Orlando, Florida

November 11, 2023, at Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

November 23, 2023, at Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

November 25, 2023, at Spilt Milk Festival - Canberra, Australia

November 26, 2023, at Gold Coast - Gold Coast, Australia

November 29, 2023, at Princess Theatre - Brisbane, Australia

December 1, 2023, at Prince Bandroom - Melbourne, Australia

December 2, 2023, at Spilt Milk Festival - Ballarat, Australia

December 3, 2023, at Spilt Milk Festival - Perth, Australia

December 5, 2023, at Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand

February 7, 2024, at Gebaeude 9 - Cologne, Germany

February 8, 2024, at Hole44 - Berlin, Germany

February 11, 2024, at Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands

February 13, 2024, at Le Trabendo - Paris, France

February 15, 2024, at Lafayette - London, United Kingdom

February 17, 2024, at Club Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

February 19, 2024, at SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, United Kingdom

February 20, 2024, at Academy - Dublin, Ireland

Jessie Murph is known for her hit singles like Upgrade and When I'm Not Around

Singer Jessie Murph brings a sugar-coated grit to her moody trap and R&B-influenced pop. She first broke through in 2021 with singles like Upgrade and When I'm Not Around. Her first EP, If I Died Last Night, appeared in 2022, followed by a 2023 mixtape, drowning.

Jessie Murph was born in Nashville and grew up in Alabama, where she moved with her musician parents at age five. Living first in Huntsville and later in Athens, she became interested in performing and listening to a mix of pop, hip-hop, and country.

Jessie Murph began posting vlogs and cover songs online, drawing both fans and cyberbullies, the latter of whom would inspire her emotive and deeply felt songwriting style.

The industry also took notice, and in 2021, Jessie Murph signed a recording contract with Columbia Records and released her debut single, Upgrade. More tracks followed, including Sobriety, When I'm Not Around, Always Been You, and 2022's Pray, the latter of which appeared on her debut EP, If I Died Last Night. A year later, she returned with a full-length mixtape, drowning.