Jessie Murph World Tour Dates 2023-24: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more

Jessie Murph, an American singer-songwriter, will embark on her world tour in September. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist hailing from Alabama is all set to serenade her fans worldwide with her live performances. Jessie Murph has already been making waves with her new songs, and now she has announced the world tour dates.
The schedule for the tour includes stops in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Also, fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to witness Jessie Murph's powerful live performances for a long time, and now their demand has been fulfilled.
The presale for the tour will go on sale at 12 p.m. local time on September 29, while the general sale will go on sale on September 22 at 12 p.m. local time.
All tickets can be purchased via Jessie Murph's official website (www.jessiemurph.com). Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.
Jessie Murph's world tour will begin in New Orleans and end in Dublin
Jessie Murph will kick off the tour with her New Orleans concert, scheduled for September 13, 2023. After performing in multiple cities worldwide, the singer will finally wrap up her brief tour with a final concert in Dublin on February 20, 2024.
Here are the dates and venues for the Jessie Murph's tour:
- September 13, 2023, at Joy Theater - New Orleans, Louisiana
- September 15, 2023, at Avalon Brewing Company - Birmingham, Alabama
- September 16, 2023, at Marathon Music Works - Nashville, Tennessee
- September 19, 2023, at House of Blues Houston - Houston, Texas
- September 20, 2023, at House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, Texas
- September 21, 2023, at Emo's Austin - Austin, Texas
- September 23, 2023, at The Van Buren - Phoenix, Arizona
- September 24, 2023, at Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, Nevada
- September 26, 2023, at House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, California
- September 28, 2023, at The Observatory - Santa Ana, California
- September 29, 2023, at The Novo - Los Angeles, California
- October 3, 2023, at Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Oregon
- October 4, 2023, at The Showbox - Seattle, Washington
- October 6, 2023, at The Complex - Salt Lake City, Utah
- October 7, 2023, at Gothic Theatre - Denver, Colorado
- October 8, 2023, at Gothic Theatre - Denver, Colorado
- October 10, 2023, at The Pageant - St. Louis, Missouri
- October 11, 2023, at The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, Missouri
- October 13, 2023, at First Avenue - Minneapolis, Minnesota
- October 14, 2023, at House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, Illinois
- October 15, 2023, at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, Indiana
- October 17, 2023, at Kemba Live - Columbus, Ohio
- October 18, 2023, at Stage AE - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- October 20, 2023, at House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, Ohio
- October 21, 2023, at Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, Michigan
- October 22, 2023, at Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada
- October 24, 2023, at Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, Canada
- October 26, 2023, at House of Blues Boston - Boston, Massachusetts
- October 28, 2023, at Terminal 5 - New York, New York
- October 29, 2023, at Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- October 31, 2023, at 9:30 Club - Washington, District of Columbia
- November 1, 2023, at 9:30 Club - Washington, District of Columbia
- November 3, 2023, at The Ritz - Raleigh, North Carolina
- November 4, 2023, at The Fillmore - Charlotte, North Carolina
- November 5, 2023, at The Eastern - Atlanta, Georgia
- November 8, 2023, at Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, Florida
- November 10, 2023, at The Beacham - Orlando, Florida
- November 11, 2023, at Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- November 23, 2023, at Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia
- November 25, 2023, at Spilt Milk Festival - Canberra, Australia
- November 26, 2023, at Gold Coast - Gold Coast, Australia
- November 29, 2023, at Princess Theatre - Brisbane, Australia
- December 1, 2023, at Prince Bandroom - Melbourne, Australia
- December 2, 2023, at Spilt Milk Festival - Ballarat, Australia
- December 3, 2023, at Spilt Milk Festival - Perth, Australia
- December 5, 2023, at Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand
- February 7, 2024, at Gebaeude 9 - Cologne, Germany
- February 8, 2024, at Hole44 - Berlin, Germany
- February 11, 2024, at Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- February 13, 2024, at Le Trabendo - Paris, France
- February 15, 2024, at Lafayette - London, United Kingdom
- February 17, 2024, at Club Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
- February 19, 2024, at SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, United Kingdom
- February 20, 2024, at Academy - Dublin, Ireland
Jessie Murph is known for her hit singles like Upgrade and When I'm Not Around
Singer Jessie Murph brings a sugar-coated grit to her moody trap and R&B-influenced pop. She first broke through in 2021 with singles like Upgrade and When I'm Not Around. Her first EP, If I Died Last Night, appeared in 2022, followed by a 2023 mixtape, drowning.
Jessie Murph was born in Nashville and grew up in Alabama, where she moved with her musician parents at age five. Living first in Huntsville and later in Athens, she became interested in performing and listening to a mix of pop, hip-hop, and country.
Jessie Murph began posting vlogs and cover songs online, drawing both fans and cyberbullies, the latter of whom would inspire her emotive and deeply felt songwriting style.
The industry also took notice, and in 2021, Jessie Murph signed a recording contract with Columbia Records and released her debut single, Upgrade. More tracks followed, including Sobriety, When I'm Not Around, Always Been You, and 2022's Pray, the latter of which appeared on her debut EP, If I Died Last Night. A year later, she returned with a full-length mixtape, drowning.